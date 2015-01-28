31 Days of Fitness: Passé Abs

Welcome to 31 Days of Fitness, where we bring you a targeted exercise move every day for the entire month, so you can build up your very own personal workout routine to your best body ever. Each move in this series was designed by former professional dancer and fitness guru Andrea Rogers, whose Xtend Barre studios have grown to 170 locations worldwide.

Her body lengthening and butt toning exercises can be done with no equipment, in the comfort of your own home! We’ve also enlisted model Julie Henderson (who has seven consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues under her belt, btw) to star in our easy to follow fitness gifs, making this the easiest workout plan you’ve ever had. Check out below for today’s move!

Today’s Move: Passé Abs

Sit on your bottom and rest weight onto forearms: bend elbows behind body, with fingers facing forward. Extend both legs on floor in front of body and bring the right leg into a side passé. Keep the right foot glued to the left knee. Using your abdominals, lift the legs off the mat and towards the chest. Lower the entire shape back down, about two inches from the floor. Repeat 8 reps and switch legs. Then, sweep your straight leg back and forth, side to side maintaining abs control for 8 more reps.