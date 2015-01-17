31 Days of Fitness: Genie Arms

Welcome to 31 Days of Fitness, where we bring you a targeted exercise move every day for the entire month, so you can build up your very own personal workout routine to your best body ever. Each move in this series was designed by former professional dancer and fitness guru Andrea Rogers, whose Xtend Barre studios have grown to 170 locations worldwide.

Her body lengthening and butt toning exercises can be done with no equipment, in the comfort of your own home! We’ve also enlisted model Julie Henderson (who has seven consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues under her belt, btw) to star in our easy to follow fitness gifs, making this the easiest workout plan you’ve ever had. Check out below for today’s move!

Today’s move: Genie Arms

Begin with your feet in parallel 2nd position. Extend both arms straight and forward. Bend one arm so your knuckles are under the top elbow. Lift arms up one inch and down, continue for 8-16 reps. Maintain shape of arms, shifting torso side to side. Do for 8-16 reps. Extend bottom arm to top arms wrist, squeeze together; then return to start. 8-16 reps.