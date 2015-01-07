31 Days of Fitness: Fourth Position Lunge Lift

Welcome to 31 Days of Fitness, where we bring you a targeted exercise move every day for the entire month, so you can build up your very own personal workout routine to your best body ever. Each move in this series was designed by former professional dancer and fitness guru Andrea Rogers, whose Xtend Barre studios have grown to 170 locations worldwide.

Her body lengthening and butt toning exercises can be done with no equipment, in the comfort of your own home! We’ve also enlisted model Julie Henderson (who has seven consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues under her belt, btw) to star in our easy to follow fitness gifs, making this the easiest workout plan you’ve ever had. Check out below for today’s move!

Today’s move: 4th Position Lunge Lift

Stand with your feet in first position, with heels together and toes turned out. Rest your left hand on the back of a chair, and raise your right hand into a high, rounded fifth position. Step your outside leg forward into fourth position. Plié bend at the knees down and then brush forward your right leg to a front battement kick. Lower your leg into the bent knees position and rise up lifting your leg again and close. Repeat this for 16 reps on each side.