31 Days of Fitness: First Position Lunge Back

Welcome to 31 Days of Fitness, where we bring you a targeted exercise move every day for the entire month, so you can build up your very own personal workout routine to your best body ever. Each move in this series was designed by former professional dancer and fitness guru Andrea Rogers, whose Xtend Barre studios have grown to 170 locations worldwide.

Her body lengthening and butt toning exercises can be done with no equipment, in the comfort of your own home! We’ve also enlisted model Julie Henderson (who has seven consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues under her belt, btw) to star in our easy to follow fitness gifs, making this the easiest workout plan you’ve ever had. Check out below for today’s move!

Today’s move is the First Position Lunge Back

Stand with your feet in first position, which means put your heels together and turn your toes outward. Hold you arms in low fifth position which mean they are rounded in front of you. Bend your left leg at the knee and you slide your right leg back behind you, while you lift your arms to high fifth position, which means keep their rounded shape as your lift them from low to high. Your goal is to create one long diagonal line from your toe to fingertips. Return to your starting position. Repeat this for 16 repetitions on each side.