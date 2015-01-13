31 Days of Fitness: Clock Lunges

Welcome to 31 Days of Fitness, where we bring you a targeted exercise move every day for the entire month, so you can build up your very own personal workout routine to your best body ever. Each move in this series was designed by former professional dancer and fitness guru Andrea Rogers, whose Xtend Barre studios have grown to 170 locations worldwide.

Her body lengthening and butt toning exercises can be done with no equipment, in the comfort of your own home! We’ve also enlisted model Julie Henderson (who has seven consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues under her belt, btw) to star in our easy to follow fitness gifs, making this the easiest workout plan you’ve ever had. Check out below for today’s move!

Today’s Move: Clock Lunges

Start in 1st position, with arms rounded in front of you and legs straight with heels together and toes turned out. Plan to do this exercise for eight reps per leg. Step your outside leg forward to a curtsy lunge, then press off of your front foot into passé position, bent and turned out at the knee. From there, step to a wide second position bend, and push off your foot back into passé. Last, step your outside leg back into the curtsy lunge.