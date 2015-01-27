31 Days of Fitness: C-Curve Paint Brush

Welcome to 31 Days of Fitness, where we bring you a targeted exercise move every day for the entire month, so you can build up your very own personal workout routine to your best body ever. Each move in this series was designed by former professional dancer and fitness guru Andrea Rogers, whose Xtend Barre studios have grown to 170 locations worldwide.

Her body lengthening and butt toning exercises can be done with no equipment, in the comfort of your own home! We’ve also enlisted model Julie Henderson (who has seven consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues under her belt, btw) to star in our easy to follow fitness gifs, making this the easiest workout plan you’ve ever had. Check out below for today’s move!

Today’s Move: C Curve Paint Brush





Sit with bent knees hip distance apart amd feet flat on floor. Place your hands behind thighs and C-curve your spine to roll down and find your “challenge zone”. When you get there, release your hands. Now, reach both arms straight up in front of your shoulder; lift the arms up with fingers pointing down, then lower, fingers facing up. As the arms lift, lift the torso and as the arms lower, round into challenge zone. Do this for 16 reps.

