31 Days of Fitness: Battements

Welcome to 31 Days of Fitness, where we bring you a targeted exercise move every day for the entire month, so you can build up your very own personal workout routine to your best body ever. Each move in this series was designed by former professional dancer and fitness guru Andrea Rogers, whose Xtend Barre studios have grown to 170 locations worldwide.

Her body lengthening and butt toning exercises can be done with no equipment, in the comfort of your own home! We’ve also enlisted model Julie Henderson (who has seven consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues under her belt, btw) to star in our easy to follow fitness gifs, making this the easiest workout plan you’ve ever had. Check out below for today’s move!

Today’s move: Battements

Place your inside hand on a chair slightly in front of your body.With your feet in first position, raise your outside arm out to your side. Brush your outside leg up in front of your body to its fullest potential and repeat this for 16 reps. Then repeat the same thing brushing your leg to the side for 16 reps.

Follow the direction your toes are pointing, which may be more of a diagonal than to the side. 5While you brush your leg out, be sure to not lean your body into the chair.