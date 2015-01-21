31 Days of Fitness: Ballet Lunge

Welcome to 31 Days of Fitness, where we bring you a targeted exercise move every day for the entire month, so you can build up your very own personal workout routine to your best body ever. Each move in this series was designed by former professional dancer and fitness guru Andrea Rogers, whose Xtend Barre studios have grown to 170 locations worldwide.

Her body lengthening and butt toning exercises can be done with no equipment, in the comfort of your own home! We’ve also enlisted model Julie Henderson (who has seven consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues under her belt, btw) to star in our easy to follow fitness gifs, making this the easiest workout plan you’ve ever had. Check out below for today’s move!

Today’s Move: The Ballet Lunge

Stand with feet together in parallel with toes pointed forward, hands holding the back of a chair. Place top of your right foot behind your body. Slide your right foot behind your body keeping your leg straight as possible while the left leg moves into a bent lunge shape. Return to standing, not putting any weight on the R foot. Repeat series 8-16 reps, and then repeat on the other side.