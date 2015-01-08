31 Days of Fitness: Attitude Abs

Welcome to 31 Days of Fitness, where we bring you a targeted exercise move every day for the entire month, so you can build up your very own personal workout routine to your best body ever. Each move in this series was designed by former professional dancer and fitness guru Andrea Rogers, whose Xtend Barre studios have grown to 170 locations worldwide.

Her body lengthening and butt toning exercises can be done with no equipment, in the comfort of your own home! We’ve also enlisted model Julie Henderson (who has seven consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues under her belt, btw) to star in our easy to follow fitness gifs, making this the easiest workout plan you’ve ever had. Check out below for today’s move!

Today’s move: Attitude Abs

Sit on your bottom, draw the bottoms of your feet together and open knees to the side. Lie down on the mat with your hands long by your hips and draw legs to a tabletop. Extend your right leg down 6 inches from the left, and maintain this shape. Curl up your head, neck and shoulders while maintaining the shape of the legs, and tap your feet towards the mat. Then bring your legs back to tabletop and repeat 8 times on each side.