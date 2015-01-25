31 Days of Fitness: Arm Waltzing

Welcome to 31 Days of Fitness, where we bring you a targeted exercise move every day for the entire month, so you can build up your very own personal workout routine to your best body ever. Each move in this series was designed by former professional dancer and fitness guru Andrea Rogers, whose Xtend Barre studios have grown to 170 locations worldwide.

Her body lengthening and butt toning exercises can be done with no equipment, in the comfort of your own home! We’ve also enlisted model Julie Henderson (who has seven consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues under her belt, btw) to star in our easy to follow fitness gifs, making this the easiest workout plan you’ve ever had. Check out below for today’s move!

Today’s Move: Waltzing





Begin standing with legs in 1st position, relevé up on your toes and lift your arms to a high V (arms over head, palms facing outward). From this position, sweep your arms to a high 5th position and then back our to a V. Do this for 16 reps. Now, from the high V position, tap your fingers to your shoulders and then back out to a V. Do this for 16 reps. Perform this with single arms, double arms, and alternating arms for the ultimate workout.