31 Days of Fitness: 2nd to Arabesque

Welcome to 31 Days of Fitness, where we bring you a targeted exercise move every day for the entire month, so you can build up your very own personal workout routine to your best body ever. Each move in this series was designed by former professional dancer and fitness guru Andrea Rogers, whose Xtend Barre studios have grown to 170 locations worldwide.

Her body lengthening and butt toning exercises can be done with no equipment, in the comfort of your own home! We’ve also enlisted model Julie Henderson (who has seven consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues under her belt, btw) to star in our easy to follow fitness gifs, making this the easiest workout plan you’ve ever had. Check out below for today’s move!

Today’s move: 2nd to Arabesque

Begin by standing in 2nd position with your arms in 1st position. Plié down and lift your right leg to arabesque, as the left leg lifts, simultaneously have your right arm reach to a high diagonal in front of you and have your left arm reaching diagonal behind. Plié in 2nd and alternate to other side. Continue by doing 16 reps per side.