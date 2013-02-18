30 Unique Braids from Pinterest

We could spend hours sifting through all the unique braided hairstyles on Pinterest (and in fact, we do—our braids board is proof).
Photo:
© Pinned by MagnoliaPR via modernsalon.com
Photo:
© Pinned by Spilltojill @ E&M Munchies via Refinery 29
Photo:
© Pinned by Rachel Hansen via myyellowsandbox.blogspot.com
Photo:
© Pinned by yesstyle.com via uniquesurroundings.biz
Photo:
© Pinned by April Luong via aprilalala.tumblr.com
Photo:
© Pinned by Kynzie Smedsrud via tumblr.com
Photo:
© pinned by Spilltojill @ E&M Munchies via http://pinterest.com/nymbrands/braided-hair/
Photo:
© Pinned by Valerie LeComte via http://pinterest.com/atlanticpacific/all-things-fashion/
Photo:
© Pinned by Valerie LeComte via fuckyeahrunwayhair.tumblr.com
Photo:
© Pinned by Valerie LeComte via Pinterest app
Loosely braid your hair back and tie the braid in a messy top knot for an effortless look, perfect for running errands or a lunch date with friends. 20 Masks For Every Hair Type
Photo:
© Pinned by Sarah Kieffer via SoLeadUsThere.tumblr.com
Photo:
© Pinned by Lisa Wray via Fashion Plate
Photo:
© Pinned by Rebecca Paul via fuckyeahfashionn.tumblr.com
Photo:
© Pinned by Rebekah Cook via bonadragboutique.blogspot.com
Photo:
© Pinned by Rebekah Cook via Depends What Day It Is
Photo:
© Pinned by Hillary Lang via loveblair.blogspot.fr
Two fishtail braids pulled back and wrapped together with your own hair makes for a simple, yet gorgeous look. You can even try it with a three-strand braid if a fishtail is too hard. Top 10 Half-Up Hairstyles
Photo:
© Pinned by Hillary Lang via Big Fashion Geek
Photo:
© Pinned by Tomoko Takeda via Refinery29
Photo:
© Pinned by Seventeen Magazine via HairColorIdeas.com
Photo:
© Pinned by Kelli Acciardo via ModernSalon.com
Photo:
© Pinned by Tomoko Takeda via hippster-barbie.tumblr.com
Photo:
© Pinned by Kelli Acciardo via Joannagoddard.blogspot.com
Photo:
© Pinned by CMMPR via The Beauty Thesis
Photo:
© Pinned by Arthur Dyago via 24.media.tumblr.com
Photo:
© Pinned by Kim Fowler via Hair and Beauty Pics
Photo:
© Pinned by Brittney Sampson via Social Bliss
Photo:
© Pinned by Brittney Sampson via Social Bliss
Photo:
© Pinned by Hair Romance via Hair Romance
Photo:
© pinned by Latest Hairstyles (uploaded by user)
Photo:
© Pinned by Camille Juco via Endless Summer