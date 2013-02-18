StyleCaster
30 Unique Braids from Pinterest

Klaudia Kaczmarek
We could spend hours sifting through all the unique braided hairstyles on Pinterest (and in fact, we do—our braids board is proof).

MORE: This is Exactly What’s Making Your Hair So Dry

Here's one of our favorites: an upgraded side braid with mini braids built in.
Photo: © Pinned by MagnoliaPR via modernsalon.com

Whats better than one waterfall braid? Two!

Photo: © Pinned by Spilltojill @ E&M Munchies via Refinery 29

A braid paired with a messy-chic chignon is perfect for any event.

Photo: © Pinned by Rachel Hansen via myyellowsandbox.blogspot.com

Wrap a braid around the base of your ponytail to give it extra bounce.

Photo: © Pinned by yesstyle.com via uniquesurroundings.biz

This unique fishtail braid was created by weaving two smaller fishtail braids together.

Photo: © Pinned by April Luong via aprilalala.tumblr.com

One extra large Dutch braid with a side of chignon, coming right up!

Photo: © Pinned by Kynzie Smedsrud via tumblr.com

This zig zag fishtail braid is anything but ordinary.

Photo: © pinned by Spilltojill @ E&M Munchies via http://pinterest.com/nymbrands/braided-hair/

A messy, braided updo will help keep your neck cool at the beach.

Photo: © Pinned by Valerie LeComte via http://pinterest.com/atlanticpacific/all-things-fashion/

Tuck and pin a loose braid underneath your hair for a sleek updo.

Photo: © Pinned by Valerie LeComte via fuckyeahrunwayhair.tumblr.com

Wrap your top knot with a some tiny, loose braids for the ultimate prima ballerina look.

Photo: © Pinned by Valerie LeComte via Pinterest app

Loosely braid your hair back and tie the braid in a messy top knot for an effortless look, perfect for running errands or a lunch date with friends.

Photo: © Pinned by Sarah Kieffer via SoLeadUsThere.tumblr.com

Heres a great way to amp up an average low pony.

Photo: © Pinned by Lisa Wray via Fashion Plate

Why buy a headband when you can braid your own hair for the same effect?

Photo: © Pinned by Rebecca Paul via fuckyeahfashionn.tumblr.com

We love the idea of a peek-a-boo braid under a chic, wide brimmed hat.

Photo: © Pinned by Rebekah Cook via bonadragboutique.blogspot.com

We never thought a braid this messy could look so chic.

Photo: © Pinned by Rebekah Cook via Depends What Day It Is

This headband braid has way more wow factor than the typical French.

Photo: © Pinned by Hillary Lang via loveblair.blogspot.fr

Two fishtail braids pulled back and wrapped together with your own hair makes for a simple, yet gorgeous look. You can even try it with a three-strand braid if a fishtail is too hard.

Photo: © Pinned by Hillary Lang via Big Fashion Geek

This braided pompadour and Prada sunglasses como is a street style photographers dream.

Photo: © Pinned by Tomoko Takeda via Refinery29

A braided mohawk goes hand in hand with a tough leather jacket, no?

Photo: © Pinned by Seventeen Magazine via HairColorIdeas.com

This peek-a-boo braid is perfect for a summer wedding.

Photo: © Pinned by Kelli Acciardo via ModernSalon.com

We have no idea how they did it, but were in awe over this basket weave braid.

Photo: © Pinned by Tomoko Takeda via hippster-barbie.tumblr.com

A partial updo braided into a heart makes for a great Valentines Day hairstyle.

Photo: © Pinned by Kelli Acciardo via Joannagoddard.blogspot.com

Three braided chignons are better than one!

Photo: © Pinned by CMMPR via The Beauty Thesis

This dreamy hairstyle has everything we love: flowers, braids, and pink hair.

Photo: © Pinned by Arthur Dyago via 24.media.tumblr.com

Were not sure what to call this braid, but we want it.

Photo: © Pinned by Kim Fowler via Hair and Beauty Pics

A messy braided crown looks so whimsical with her doll-like eyes.

Photo: © Pinned by Brittney Sampson via Social Bliss

This is what a modern day Princess Leia would look like.

Photo: © Pinned by Brittney Sampson via Social Bliss

Two cornrow braids add some edge to an elegant blow out.

Photo: © Pinned by Hair Romance via Hair Romance

The placement of hair color really makes her upside down French braid pop.

Photo: © pinned by Latest Hairstyles (uploaded by user)

The perfect music festival hair: a fishtail braid and pretty flowers.

Photo: © Pinned by Camille Juco via Endless Summer

