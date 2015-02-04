3 Things That Not Getting Your Beauty Sleep Can Do To Your Skin

If you’re stuck in a risky routine of going to sleep late at night and waking up early in the morning, you’ve probably noticed that not only do you constantly feel fatigued, but your skin might be a little dull. Not catching the Z’s you need is a recipe for disaster—because, believe it or not—beauty rest is a real thing. Slacking on the seven to nine hours you should be getting each slumber could have some serious consequences on your skin. Read on below to find out three not-so-ideal things that not getting your beauty sleep can do to your skin. This should be all the motivation you need to make sure you get the right amount of rest—starting tonight!

1. Create dark circles: Ever wake up in the morning with some serious under-eye circles? If so, your lack of sleep might be to blame. Not getting enough shut-eye causes your blood vessels to dilate, which in turn can cause the look of dark circles.

2. Increase inflammation and break down collagen: Growth hormones that aid in the stimulation of skin cell production are only released during deep sleep. When we skip out a good night’s sleep, instead of releasing this growth hormone, a stress hormone is released instead. Just what how harmful are these stress hormones? Well, they increase inflammation and break down collagen, which means they could lead to lines, wrinkles, and an increase in acne formation. No, thank you!

3. Cause irritation: If your skin is suddenly sensitive, it might be time to count just how many hours of sleep you’re getting each night. Sleep deprivation can also affect the skin’s natural barrier function, leading to dryness, irritation, and an increase in skin sensitivity.

