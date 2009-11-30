3 Products That Can Help You Get Rid of Those Extra Holiday Pounds

The holidays are a time for family, food, and being with the ones you love, but with that comes the occasional extra pound. I just spent the entire Thanksgiving weekend with my aunt and mom (who I might add, are extremely thin) and all they could do was talk about how many pounds the turkey and mashed potatoes were going to add to their bodies. Trust me, they didn’t just talk; they actually went and weighed themselves before and after dinner. To save yourself from being this neurotic, invest in these miracle beauty products that can help shave off those few extra pounds that you’re obsessing over.

1. Bliss fatgirlscrub, $38, at blissworld.com

This scrub was made for problem areas (read: anywhere that you have cellulite) and the Himalyan pink salt ingredient helps to enhance the penetration of any cellulite treatments that you use. Plus, it smells like grapefruit; who can resist that?

2. Sunday Riley liquid diet lotion, $105, at sundayriley.com

This lotion temporarily drains excess body fluids that you are holding onto; so if you’re feeling bloated, this is for you. If you want to look better in that tight black dress (with or without Spanx) it’s worth a shot…because we all know Spanx aren’t that comfortable.

3. Purple Labs huge lips, skinny hips lip gloss, $20, at amazon.com

This lip gloss plumps your lips and contains Hoodia to suppresses your appetite at the same time. I’m loving the Red Sole color, and it’s perfect for holiday parties when you don’t want to eat too much!

Have you tried any of these solutions and did it work?