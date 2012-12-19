3 Easy Ways To Dress Up Short Hair

Short hair makes life easy on an everyday basis, but it’s tricky to find a way to jazz up your look for special occasions when you can’t throw it up into a chic top knot or give yourself sexy, side-swept waves. So what’s a short-haired gal to do when holiday soirees call for a little extra something? If you really want to switch things up this season, try these ideas for a new ‘do.

Sleek, To the Side

We love Anne Hathaway for chopping off her gorgeous head of hair into a pixie. Her side-slicked style at the premiere of Les Misérables was as elegant as it gets, and it can’t be any easier. Place the part at the corner of your eyebrow and angle it instead of parting straight back, advises celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel, who created the look. Apply hair gel, such as Squizz Moco De Gorila Snott Hair Gel ($2.49, walgreens.com), for that sleek, wet look.

Hair Decor

Barrettes, headbands, and hair clips are a short-haired girl’s best friend, especially during the holidays. There were so many accessories on the Fall 2012 runways that you can recreate with a bob or pixie cut. At Oscar de la Renta, models were given faux bobs and a brooch-adorned hair ribbon as a headband. Since you have the short hair part covered, add some volume with texturizing spray such as Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($39, oribe.com), find a ribbon and tie it around your head, and add a sparkly brooch at the crown. Not down to DIY? Try this headband for the same effect.

At Rodarte Fall 2012, models also got the faux bob treatment adorned with a star hair combs. Take cue from the look by adding texture to your hair with a matte finishing spray such as Redken Quick Tease 15 (available at Redken salons) and pinning in a sparkly barrette or comb.

Finger Waves

Finger waves like Evan Rachel Wood‘s look fabulous on short hair, and they’re a lot easier to achieve than they are with long styles. Start with wet hair and make a deep side part. Prep hair with gel (lots!) and use your fingers and a comb to create an S-shaped pattern (this video shows the technique). Set the look with clips and let the hair dry. You can add a barrette or just tuck it behind your ear.

What’s your favorite way to style short hair for a special occasion?