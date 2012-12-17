3 Classic Hairstyles, 3 Easy Upgrades

Buns, braids and loose waves may sound pretty standard as far as hairstyles go, but add a few tiny tweaks and these looks become anything but basic. We asked hairstylist Tim Rogers, Creative Director of Living Proof, to create three standout styles that pair perfectly with a party dress this season. Read on for the step-by-step!

Triple Side Braid

This intricate-looking style is actually super simple when you break it down, and works particularly well for thick hair.

1. Mist hair with water.

2. Prep damp hair with a styling cream such as Living Proof Nourishing Styling Cream ($26, sephora.com).

3. Using a round brush, blow out five- to six-inch sections of hair, working around the head. To lock in the hair’s smooth texture, set each section with a shot of cold air from your blow dryer. Finish with Restore Revitalizing Spray ($26, livingproof.com) to add shine.

4. Mist hair with Hold Flexible Hairspray ($24, sephora.com). Make a side part and separate the hair into three sections: front, center and back. Start braiding each section.

5. Finish braiding and secure each section with a clear elastic.

6. Braid the three braids together.

7. Secure the ends of the hair.



Modern Vintage Chignon

Separating the hair into two sections makes it easy to create a chignon that looks polished from the front and back.

1. Part hair into two sections, front and back. Begin backcombing the front section to create volume, adding flexible hold hairspray as you tease.

2. Spray the back section of the hair with Living Proof Restore Revitalizing Spray to add shine.

3. Pull the back section into a ponytail and secure with an elastic.

4. Braid the ponytail and secure with a small, clear elastic.

5. Wrap the braid into a bun and pin in place.

6. Begin brushing back pieces from the front, arranging them in an overlapping pattern.

7. Wrap the loose ends around the bun and pin in place.

8. Continue pulling back loose pieces until all of the hair is secured in the back of the head.

9. To modernize the look, add texture to bangs by applying a small amount of Amp Instant Texture Volumizer ($24, livingproof.com).

Super Shiny Waves

Hold your curling iron horizontally, not vertically to create this soft wave that’s so much fresher than dated barrel curls.

1. Prep damp hair with Living Proof Prime Style Extender ($20, livingproof.com) and rough dry. Make a deep side part. Using a comb to smooth hair, wrap large sections around a curling iron held horizontally.

2. Continue misting each section with Restore Revitalizing Spray to add heat protection and shine.

3. Work your way around the head section by section, until all of the hair is curled. Set with Hold Flexible Hairspray.

4. Break up the curls with your fingers and backcomb slightly to add volume.

What’s your favorite way to update braids, buns or waves?