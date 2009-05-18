3 Celebrity Lip Looks Worth Trying

As the weather gets warmer, I always lean towards wearing less and less makeup–for the most part. And when everything is pretty much bare on your face, a stand out lip look is an easy way to look polished and like you actually made an effort to look nice–especially on those frenetic days when primping time is hard to come by. Here are three recent celebrity looks that are stunning, super easy to pull off and can make you look put-together in a minute.

Kate Bosworth’s red lips

Retna Digital Jessica Biel’s pink pout

WireImage.com Rihanna’s glossy nude mouth

Kate Bosworth‘s matte red lip is simple yet dramatic. Skip liner and apply a moisturizing red lipstick (so your lips won’t look dry or cakey), then blot down shine with a tissue. My new fave: Chanel Hydrabase Lipstick in Fire.

Jessica Biel‘s cool pink lip look has shimmer and shine. Swipe on a mauve pink lipstick, then top with a matching shimmery gloss like Revlon Super Lustrous Lipgloss in Pink Whisper.

Rihanna‘s nude lips are anything but boring because of their high-shine finish. Line lips with a nude pencil first, then top with a flesh-toned lacquer like CoverGirl Wetslicks AmazeMint in No Care Bare. If your lips have a lot of natural pigment in them, use this tip I scooped from makeup artist Pat McGrath, P&G Global Creative Design Director: Blend a bit of concealer over them first. Yes–the same concealor you use under your eyes!

