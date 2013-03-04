28 Days, 28 Liners Put to the Test

The runways this spring were chock full of new ways to wear eyeliner, from turning the classic cat eye up a notch by using intense hues to getting more graphic looks with parallel lines on the lids. Let’s face it, though – we all want the new eyeliner look, but finding the right eyeliner isn’t an easy task.
Whether you’re attempting to add a fun pop of color to your lids or seeking out the perfect balance of smudge for a smokey eye, there’s an eyeliner out there for everyone. Throughout the 28 days of February we put 28 liners to the test to find the perfect pencil eyeliner to suit all different looks. After experimenting with a different eyeliner each day, we learned some seriously beneficial information. Check out the month’s worth of liners and let us know about your eyeliner experiences in the comments section below.
We tested 28 liners in 28 days. See what we found out!
Best All Around: Trish McEvoy's Intense Gel Eyeliner Pencil delivers intense pigment in three shades that can easily be worn on or inside the lash line.
(Trish McEvoy Intense Gel Eyeliner Pencil, $28, trishmcevoy.com)
Best All Around: L’Oreal's Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner has a built in sharpener and smudger. Plus, ultimate staying power no matter how you wear it.
(L’Oreal Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner, $9.49, drugstore.com)
Recommended For Precision: Line your lids with one of MAC's 10 deep eye kohl shades for definition with a pearl finish.
(MAC Eye Kohl, $16, maccosmetics.com)
Recommended For Precision: With a built in sharpener, Maybelline’s Unstoppable Eyeliner’s point stays fine and glides on without tugging at your skin.
(Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner, $5.89, drugstore.com)
Recommended For a Smoky Eye: Jane Iredale Mystikol Powdered Eyeliner & Highlighter is a 2-in-1 that deposits powdered pigment onto your rims with a matching highlighter for the inner corner of your eye.
(Jane Iredale Mystikol Powdered Eyeliner & Highlighter, $20, janeiredale.com)
Best All Around: Giorgio Armani Waterproof Smooth Silk Eye Pencil is available in five rich shades, goes on like butter and stays put until it meets your makeup remover.
(Giorgio Armani Waterproof Smooth Silk Eye Pencil, $29, giorgioarmanibeauty.com)
Recommended For an Added Pop of Color: Mally Evercolor Starlight Waterproof Eyeliners offer 18 office appropriate shades that last all day.
(Mally Evercolor Starlight Waterproof Eyeliner, $15, mallybeauty.com)
Recommended For Precision: Avon Glimmersticks Chromes Eye Liners are so tiny that it makes paying attention to detail easy.
(Avon Glimmersticks Chromes Eye Liner, $7, avon.com)
Recommended For an Added Pop of Color: The liquid-like consistency of Make’s Gel Eyeliner Pencil makes it perfect for lining your upper lid and smoking it out.
(Make Gel Eyeliner Pencil, $14, weseebeauty.com)
Best All Around: Clinique Quickliner for Eyes Intense has a creamy pigment that offers an effortless application and comes with a smudge tip for easy blending.
(Clinique Quickliner for Eyes Intense, $15, Sephora)
Recommended For an Added Pop of Color: Lancôme's new spring Paris Khôl In Love Eyeliner Pencil delivers intense blue and green pigments that look like a swipe of paradise.
(Lancôme Paris Khôl In Love Eyeliner Pencil, $26, lancome-usa.com)
Recommended For a Smokey Eye: Elizabeth Arden’s Eye Pencils come with a smudge tip and in seven rich shades that dry with a shadow-like finish.
(Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Smoky Eyes Pencil, $18, elizabetharden.com)
Best All Around: CoverGirl Liquiline Blast Eyeliner acts like a liquid liner with the precision of a pencil that allows for multiple looks.
(CoverGirl Liquiline Blast Eyeliner, $8.79, drugstore.com)
Recommended For an Added Pop of Color: Available in eight hot shades, Mark Cosmetics No Place to Run Longwear Eyeliner sets quickly and lasts all day.
(Mark Cosmetics No Place to Run Longwear Eyeliner, $9, meetmark.com)
Recommended For Precision: Anastasia Beverly Hills Covet Waterproof Eyeliner has a built in sharpener and stays put in your waterline.
(Anastasia Beverly Hills Covet Waterproof Eyeliner, $19, anastasia.net)
Recommended For Precision: For intense pigment with tight lines, try Dolce & Gabbana’s Kohl Pencil Intense Kohl Eye Crayon.
(Dolce & Gabbana The Kohl Pencil Intense Kohl Eye Crayon, $30, sephora.com)
Best All Around: Napoleon Perdis Eye Pencil is like a sharp pencil, but has the right balance of smoothness without slip.
(Napoleon Perdis Eye Pencil, $28, napoleonperdis.com)
Recommended For Precision: NARS Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner is crease-free and allows you to create a fixed line that stays put for hours.
(NARS Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner, $24, narscosmetics.com)
Recommended For an Added Pop of Color: NYX Retractable Eye Liner comes in 18 creamy, intense pigments for under $5.
(NYX Retractable Eye Liner, $4.50, nyxcosmetics.com)
Recommended For Precision: Even though Physicians Formula's Shimmer Strips Eyeliners look big, they deposit color right into your waterline creating a super defined look.
(Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eye Enhancing Kohl Kajal Eyeliner Trio, $11.95, drugstore.com)
Best All Around: Revlon's Luxurious Color Eyeliner can help create any look from smokey to a cat eye and offers buildable color to meet your desired intensity.
(Revlon Luxurious Color Eyeliner, $9.99, drugstore.com)
Recommended For a Smokey Eye: The Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliners are metallic and allow for blending before they set.
(Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner, $20, Sephora)
Recommended For an Added Pop of Color: Tarte Skinny SmolderEyes Amazonian Clay Waterproof Liner is great for incorporating color into a smokey eye.
(Tarte Skinny SmolderEyes Amazonian Clay Waterproof Liner, $19, Sephora)
Recommended For a Smokey Eye: Topshop's Kohl Pencil comes in three variations of black and smudges smoothly.
(Topshop Kohl Pencil, $8, topshop.com)
Recommended For Precision: Touch In Sol Dramatic Pencil Eyeliner draws on smooth creating a clean, waterproof line.
(Touch In Sol Dramatic Pencil Eyeliner, $11, touchinsolus.com)
Recommended For an Added Pop of Color: Choose from 24 vibrant hues of Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil to add a pop of color all around.
(Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil, $19, Sephora)
Recommended For a Smokey Eye: Votre Vu Le Joli Crayon Smudge Eyeliner is a gel-like pencil that glides on, blends and then sets in place.
(Votre Vu Le Joli Crayon Smudge & Set Soft Eyeliner, $23, votrevu.com)
Recommended For an Added Pop of Color: Add a swipe of pigment with Wet n’ Wild Color Icon Liner Eyeliners for under $1.
(Wet n’ Wild Color Icon Liner Eyeliner, $.99, drugstore.com)