25 Years Of Lindsay Lohan: The Case Of The Missing Freckles

What has happened to Lindsay Lohan’s freckles?! While everyone else is worried about her bleached-to-death hair, or Botoxed-to-bits lips, I am more concerned about this up-and-down starlet’s skin.

I can still fondly remember going to the theater to see Lindsay’s acting debut in The Parent Trap and can recall being crushed when I found out the freckled-redheads I loved on screen was actually only one girl. Ever since then Lindsay has continued to be a colossal disappointment. True, it wasn’t until Freaky Friday and Mean Girls that the actress really peaked, but I have been noticing a steady decrease in freckles and talent since way before Herbie premiered.

Thankfully, I am not alone and the rest of the world has also paid attention to Lindsay’s unnatural (and probably drug-induced) transformation. This YouTube video went viral over the weekend, and while the music is definitely intimidating, the onscreen evolution of Lindsay Lohan is by far more alarming and has us wondering — what kind of skin treatment actually gets rid of freckles?

Watch this video below to have your mind blown and help us solve the mystery of the missing freckles.

Image via IMDB