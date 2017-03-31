25 Prom Hairstyles For Short Hair

One of the most fun parts of prom is researching how you want to wear your hair—and though pretty twists and elaborate updos usually get all the attention, we think it’s time that prom hairstyles for short hair get more press.
For that reason, we spent some time scouring the red carpet for some serious celeb inspiration. From Karlie Kloss’ bob to Miley Cyrus’ fun pixie cut, we found a prom hairstyle for every kind of short haircut. Take a look through 25 of our favorite celebrity hair ideas for prom and tell us which you’ll be wearing in the comments below.
Originally published April 2013. Updated March 2017.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz
Miley Cyrus has been showing us the right ways to style short hair for months now, and this high-volume pixie cut is a fun way to add edge to your prom dress.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Katherine Heigl styled her hair into an undone updo, teasing curled hair to make it loose and feminine.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Rose Byrne teased her hair at the crown, pulling all but her bangs and a few face-framing pieces into a low bun.
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
Brooklyn Decker's half up, half down style can be achieved with bobby pins and dry shampoo.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Leighton Meester's slicked back hairstyle makes for sophisticated prom hair.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Target
Ginnifer Goodwin makes her pixie cut rocker chic with a half-grunge, half-smooth bed head hairstyle.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson's undefined part and pieced beach waves contrast with her polished lace dress, making for a gorgeous combination.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
With a choppy hairstyle and side-swept bangs, Dianna Agron's short hair is so cutting edge.
MCMULLAN CO/SIPA/MCMULLAN CO/SIPA
Keeping things classy, Olivia Wilde's slicked back style with a deep side part is so on trend for spring.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Accessories Council
Leaving out the front, waved sections of hair and pinning back the rest, Ashley Benson's hairstyle isn't overdone but looks over-the-top gorgeous.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Take a page out of Jesse J's playbook by styling your hair and bangs super sleek and straight.
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Cameron Diaz's waves keep things cool, a great pairing for a short prom dress.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Michelle Williams' grown out pixie looks glamorous with blown out hair teased at the crown and styled into bangs.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Leaving out the front section on one side of her head and pinning the rest to her neck, Naomi Watts' asymmetrical hairstyle has us grabbing the bobby pins and hairspray.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for PCA
If you've got half a shaved head, Rihanna's finger waved bangs and side-swept hair is the way to go.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Emma Watson's straight, face-framing pieces and a half up, half down hairstyle look sweet and ladylike for prom night.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for PCA
Brittany Snow's simple, straight bob gives her a polished finish.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Ciara's blown out, center part hairstyle looks sultry and glamorous for a big night out.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Even if you're torn over your love or hate for Anne Hathaway, her gamine pixie for the Oscars was adorable, and a great, sweet touch to any prom. Add a bit of volume to your short crop and sweep to one side.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Marion Cotillard went for an asymmetrical hairstyle, tucking one side of her hair behind her ear and leaving the opposite side sleek and straight.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Emma Roberts' classic low chignon suits her oval face shape beautifully with long, side-swept bangs.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for EJAF
Julianne Hough loosely pinned up her locks into a bun, leaving out random pieces to keep the look soft.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
January Jones went for a radical look with a pompadour hairstyle at the top of her head, leaving the shorter pieces stick straight in the back.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
AnnaSophia Robb's long bob haircut is smooth on the top and texturized on the bottom, a fun look for a prom night party.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images