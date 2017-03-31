25 Prom Hairstyles For Short Hair

One of the most fun parts of prom is researching how you want to wear your hair—and though pretty twists and elaborate updos usually get all the attention, we think it’s time that prom hairstyles for short hair get more press.

For that reason, we spent some time scouring the red carpet for some serious celeb inspiration. From Karlie Kloss’ bob to Miley Cyrus’ fun pixie cut, we found a prom hairstyle for every kind of short haircut. Take a look through 25 of our favorite celebrity hair ideas for prom and tell us which you’ll be wearing in the comments below.

Originally published April 2013. Updated March 2017.