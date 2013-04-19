25 Prom Hairstyle How To’s For Long Hair

Prom night is your time to shine, and looking your best is of the utmost importance. Besides just finding the perfect prom dress and shoes, your hairstyle calls for a few trials to get it just right. To find the prom hairstyle that’s best for you, it’s all about finding what makes you feel most beautiful and comfortable, then perfecting the style. Whether you want an updo, a chignon, or a braided hairstyle for prom, we’ve put together a complete guide of 25 prom hairstyles for long hair, each with a complete step-by-step how to in order to pull off the look. Despite if you’re a DIY girl or you’re going to a hairstylist, these are 25 of the best prom hairstyles and you’re bound to fall in love with one.

Take a look at our complete prom hairstyles guide and find your prom hair match. Once you know how you’ll be styling your hair for the big night, you can move on to prom makeup and a manicure!

More Prom Hair Ideas From Beauty High:

101 Prom Hairstyles You Need to See

Prom Hairstyles You Can DIY at Home

Prom Hairstyles for Every Type of Girl