25 of the Most Iconic Beauty Looks from the Silver Screen

We’re big movie fans, and there have been so many flicks that have made us want to create our own Hollywood-inspired hair and makeup — from classics like Gone with the Wind to more recent films like The Notebook.

Anne Hathaway completely went from geek to chic in her first feature film, The Princess Diaries, back in 2001, and then did it again for The Devil Wears Prada. Julia Roberts also evolved from a street-walker into a high roller alongside her hunk of a man, Richard Gere, in Pretty Woman. One of the most recent noteworthy transformations in a film was Natalie Portman in Black Swan. Not only did her personality change, but her look went from dull to dramatic while performing on stage.

As much as we love the transformations, we also can’t get enough of the iconic looks that have come to be forever attached to some of the most memorable movie characters — from Judy Garland‘s curled pigtails as the courageous Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz to Princess Leia‘s signature side buns…not like we would ever try those, though. Both men and women fawned over Bo Derek in 10 as she strutted down the beach in a barely-there bikini and cornrows with beads.

Whether you wish to be inspired to try your own Hollywood hairdo, or you simply want to relive the most iconic beauty moments in film history, click through the slideshow to see some of the Silver Screen’s most famous looks!