25 of the Most Iconic Beauty Looks from the Silver Screen

We’re big movie fans, and there have been so many flicks that have made us want to create our own Hollywood-inspired hair and makeup — from classics like Gone with the Wind to more recent films like The Notebook.
Anne Hathaway completely went from geek to chic in her first feature film, The Princess Diaries, back in 2001, and then did it again for The Devil Wears Prada. Julia Roberts also evolved from a street-walker into a high roller alongside her hunk of a man, Richard Gere, in Pretty Woman. One of the most recent noteworthy transformations in a film was Natalie Portman in Black Swan. Not only did her personality change, but her look went from dull to dramatic while performing on stage.
As much as we love the transformations, we also can’t get enough of the iconic looks that have come to be forever attached to some of the most memorable movie characters — from Judy Garland‘s curled pigtails as the courageous Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz to Princess Leia‘s signature side buns…not like we would ever try those, though. Both men and women fawned over Bo Derek in 10 as she strutted down the beach in a barely-there bikini and cornrows with beads.
Whether you wish to be inspired to try your own Hollywood hairdo, or you simply want to relive the most iconic beauty moments in film history, click through the slideshow to see some of the Silver Screen’s most famous looks!
We all watched as Julia Roberts transformed from street-walker chic to a sophisticated bombshell in "Pretty Woman."
Rachel McAdams' sweet and youthful character in "The Notebook" had audiences everywhere wanting to channel the movie's '40s-inspired hair and wardrobe. Pinned back curls and fun headpieces were just some of her signature looks.
Anne Hathaway has come a long way since her "Princess Diaries" days. Audiences watched as the four-eyed frizz ball evolved into Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Princess of Genovia.
Practically a baby at the time, Brooke Shields had the hair of an Amazon goddess when she starred in the 1980s hit "The Blue Lagoon."
Amidst the passion and romance that thrived throughout "Gone with the Wind," one cannot simply overlook the elegance of Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara. Her hair roll was seen quite often, as well as her blush pink cheeks and dark lip.
Whenever we think of braided, curly pigtails, Dorothy is the first person that comes to mind. But we must admit, if anyone can pull off this look, it's certainly Judy Garland.
Reese Witherspoon made audiences everywhere swoon over her golden, 1920s pin-curl 'do and sultry makeup in "Water for Elephants." A dark, smokey eye and a bright red lip finish off her look.
Elizabeth Taylor took on the iconic role of Cleopatra in the 1960s by adding beads to the ends of her braided hair, as well as a winged-eye.
One of the most iconic looks from Hollywood is Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly in the always classic "Breakfast at Tiffany's." Her pinned-up bun is topped off with the perfect amount of glitz.
Bo Derek's infamous scene in "10" made us want to don cornrows and run on the beach in slow motion. However, Bo is the only one on this planet that could look good doing that.
Natalie Portman wowed audiences in "Black Swan" not only because of her ballet movies, but also her powdered face and dramatic eyes.
Charlize Theron is simply stunning in "Snow White and the Huntsman." She looks regal with her dark eye makeup and intricate updo.
Uma Thurman drastically changed her look from her usual blonde hair to dark locks and bangs in "Pulp Fiction."
A young Kirsten Dunst flaunted her blonde hair and soft makeup in "The Virgin Suicides."
Olivia Newton-John had men wanting her and women wanting to be her when she appeared as Sandy in the 1978 film, "Grease." She had two classic looks in this movie: innocent Sandra Dee with her perfectly combed hair with a satin headband and rebellious Sandy with her curled hair and heavy makeup.
Salma Hayek's character in "From Dusk Till Dawn" made us wanting her luscious hair...minus the python.
Veronica Lake's soft curls were never out of place in the 1941 classic, "Sullivan's Travels."
Michelle Pfeiffer stunned audiences not only with her jaw-dropping backless dress, but also her golden locks in "Scarface."
Grace Kelly's timeless beauty shined in Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window."
We can't decide if the person who thought of putting buns on the side of Princess Leia's hair was crazy or pure genius.
As if Norma Desmond's psychotic demeanor wasn't enough for fans to fawn over, her turban and classic Hollywood style also kept us watching in "Sunset Boulevard."
Keira Knightley as a blushing bride had women everywhere envious of her angelic look in "Love Actually."
Wispy blonde hair was Sienna Miller's signature look in "Alfie."
Claire Danes didn't need wings to look like an angel in "Romeo + Juliet" in 1996.
Shannyn Sossamon's pixie cut in "Rules of Attraction" was certainly fitting for her character.
