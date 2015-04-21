25 Gorgeous Prom Hairstyles For When You Want to Wear Your Hair Down

The style of your dress might play some influence in how you style your hair for prom night, but at the end of the day, you’ll want to go with something that makes you feel good, that you’re comfortable with, and that you won’t be attempting to restyle in the venue powder room. Unless you have a glam squad following you around a la Kim Kardashian, a rushed attempt to go from voluminous updo to tousled beachy waves with zero heat stylers with you (unless you can fit a curling wand in your clutch?) and little product other than the hairspray sitting in stock on the sink counter might be a dilemma.
Sometimes, all we want to do is where our super long, medium-length, or short locks down! But that doesn’t mean you’re limited to just the two standard texture descriptors—curly and straight. With hair accessories, mini braids, and root-boosting products, wearing your hair down is one of the most versatile options around. Get inspired for the big night with this roundup of 25 gorgeous ‘dos from Instagram.
More From Beauty High:
15 Cool Updos to Wear This Year
Prom Hairstyles Perfect For Anyone With Thin Hair
101 Prom Beauty Tips
Take a cue from Ariel and try out an under-the-sea-inspired headband that sits behind your head. We love how @suavebeauty showcased this accessory with boho waves.
Photo:
Instagram: @suavebeauty
The key to pulling off a dramatic bow tied on top of your head? Voluminous waves a la @makingmagique.
Photo:
Instagram: @makingmagique
Wedding, prom, formal, cotillion—pick your fancy schmancy occasion—hair jewels, similar to the piece that blogger @devonrachel wore, are in.
Photo:
Instagram: @devonrachel
You can wear your braids and have your hair down, too. This lovely, ethereal Spring 2015 Marchesa look was created by @kerastaseusa.
Photo:
Instagram: @kerastaseusa
That half-up ponytail could use some decoration—@markhillus added braids and knots.
Photo:
Instagram: @markhillus
This twisted 'do got a glittery treatment worthy of prom night. After applying the L'Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Lock It Clean Gel, the hair was twisted and pinned into place. Next, shimmery shadow was coated over the twist and set in place with L'Oreal Paris' famous Elnett Hairspray.
Photo:
Instagram: @lorealparisusa
Blunt bangs are such a statement—show them off at prom by styling them straight with the rest of your hair in loose waves, similar to this 'do by blogger @maraferriera.
Photo:
Instagram: @maraferriera
GiGi Hadid may have worn these textured tousled waves to Coachella, but they can totally carry on for just about any spring event, including prom.
Photo:
Instagram: @gigihadid
This is a blowout dream, are we right? Bring along this pic, which was featured on the @tresemme Instagram, to your salon appointment.
Photo:
Instagram: @tresemme
Layer tiny braids to make a design that looks like a tiara while still keeping the majority of your hair down just like this style featured by @drybar. It's a great option for all those short-haired girls out there.
Photo:
Instagram: @drybar
Hair tutorial pro @missysueblog's style is genius—and if you wear this to prom, you'll pretty much be guaranteed to have the most unique 'do in the room.
Photo:
Instagram: @missysueblog
@kiernanshipka has the best hair flip! Try out the classic but reborn 90s detail at prom.
Photo:
Instagram: @kiernanshipka
If you have an ombre hair effect, wear your tresses in loose but smooth waves like @jestil211 to really show it off.
Photo:
Instagram: @jestil211
Try a voluminous center part with messy waves—Jamie Chung's look is the epitome of a hair crush.
Photo:
Instagram: @jamiejchung
Try dying your hair with temporary color (or permanent if you're ready to take the plunge!) that matches your dress with basically any down hairstyle. Check out this look by @garnierusa for inspo.
Photo:
Instagram: @garnierusa
Celebrity hairstylist @mararoszak styled Emma Stone's bob into a swept-to-the-side style with a 1920s feel.
Photo:
Instagram: @mararoszak
If you were dying over Kate Bosworth's braid, this hairstyle should be on your radar. Celeb hairstylist Sarah Potempa, basically a braid queen, created this look and posted it on her Instagram. We're still in awe.
Photo:
Instagram: @sarahpotempa
She added another combo worth glancing at on her Insta—a braided undercut with loose, cascading waves.
Photo:
Instagram: @sarahpotempa
Jourdan Dunn's super sleek bob can easily be achieved at home with a heat protectant spray and your favorite hot tools.
Photo:
Instagram: @jourdandunn
Go for big volume with a bouffant just like this snapshot from @tresemme.
Photo:
Instagram: @tresemme
With just the right about of teasing and volume-enhancing products, you can rock this type of attention-grabbing 'do just like Kendall Jenner did at the MET Gala.
Photo:
Instagram: @kendalljenner
Embrace your beautiful natural curls like @bwatuwant!
Photo:
Instagram: @bwatuwant
Got layers? Go for flippy waves with just the right amount of bend. Supermodel Martha Hunt's pretty style was created by celebrity hair pro, @dominickpucciarello.
Photo:
Instagram: @dominickpucciarello
Shortly after the world freaked out over Kate Bosworth's amazing braided Coachella 'do, we were presented with this flawless, 60s-like bob that @harryjoshhair constructed. If you have short hair, this should definitely be a prom night option!
Photo:
Instagram: @harryjoshhair
The @moroccanoil team backstage at New York Fashion Week brought us this bobby pin-adorned hairstyle.
Photo:
Instagram: @moroccanoil