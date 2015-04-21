25 Gorgeous Prom Hairstyles For When You Want to Wear Your Hair Down

The style of your dress might play some influence in how you style your hair for prom night, but at the end of the day, you’ll want to go with something that makes you feel good, that you’re comfortable with, and that you won’t be attempting to restyle in the venue powder room. Unless you have a glam squad following you around a la Kim Kardashian, a rushed attempt to go from voluminous updo to tousled beachy waves with zero heat stylers with you (unless you can fit a curling wand in your clutch?) and little product other than the hairspray sitting in stock on the sink counter might be a dilemma.

Sometimes, all we want to do is where our super long, medium-length, or short locks down! But that doesn’t mean you’re limited to just the two standard texture descriptors—curly and straight. With hair accessories, mini braids, and root-boosting products, wearing your hair down is one of the most versatile options around. Get inspired for the big night with this roundup of 25 gorgeous ‘dos from Instagram.

