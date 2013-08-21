25 Drugstore Beauty Products Under $25

Drugstores are basically the grown-up, girly version of a candy store. If you’ve ever found yourself filling your cart with products you just have to try (even if all you meant to do is pick up a new toothbrush), you’re not alone! The rows upon rows of skin, hair and makeup products that line these shelves are proof positive that you don’t have to spend a fortune to look amazing.
That said, it can be pretty daunting to hit your local store without a plan of action. To make your shopping trip a little bit easier, we gathered our favorite drugstore beauty finds. Here, 25 amazing items that won’t break the bank—they’re all under $25!
25 drugstore products under $25? We're in.
A gloss and balm hybrid, these lip colors drench your lips in moisture while coating them in a shiny, beautiful color. They're non-sticky and with 10 colors available, you're sure to find the perfect hue for you.
Almay Color + Care Liquid Lip Balm, $5.99, ulta.com
Cure chapped lips and hydrate super dry skin with this fuss-free and effective ointment. This one earns bonus points for coming in a tube, giving just the right amount of product.
Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $4.99, target.com
Containing 2 percent salicylic acid and microbeads, this creamy cleanser fights breakouts and exfoliates your skin without stripping it. Your face will feel squeaky clean and soft, never tight or dry.
Aveeno Clear Complexion Cream Cleanser, $6.99, drugstore.com
A longtime favorite, this mascara lengthens and darkens your lashes. The wand separates each lash and distributes the formula evenly for a wide-eyed look.
CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara, $6.23, drugstore.com
For a sheer wash of color, swipe on some of this tinted lip balm. Your lips will feel hydrated and look luscious in any of the nine flattering shades.
Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm, $7, burtsbees.com
If we could give out a genius award, these little guys would receive top honors. Each stick is filled with Almay Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover, making them an easy (and convenient!) way to wipe awake flaky mascara or runny eyeliner.
Almay Makeup Eraser Sticks, $5.50, drugstore.com
Get ready to say hi to bright eyes! This rollerball distributes a tinted formula to the thin, delicate skin underneath your peepers, covering up dark circles and soothing the area all in one swipe.
Garnier Nutritioniste Skin Renew Anti Dark Circle Eye Roller, $12.95, soap.com
A little of this serum goes a long way. Just a dime-sized drop will fight frizz and boost shine to reveal silky, smooth strands. Plus, it'll leave your hair smelling amazing and fresh.
John Frieda Frizz Ease Original Hair Serum, $9.99, ulta.com
Keep unruly brows under control with this handy tool. The slanted head lets you shape your eyebrows as precisely as you want to.
Tweezerman Fashion Color Slant Tweezer in Geranium, $22, drugstore.com
We can't decide what we love more: how cute this packaging is, or how soft this formula makes our lips feel. When your pout needs some hydration sans color, turn to these round little lip balms.
eos Smooth Sphere Lip Balm in Blueberry Acai, $3.49, ulta.com
Extend the life of your gorgeous blowout with this dry shampoo. It smells powdery fresh and will make greasy roots a thing of the past.
Psssssst Instant Dry Shampoo Spray, $6.99, drugstore.com
Look effortlessly chic and put-together with this pale pink polish. The barely-there hue is our favorite for interviews and other times when nail art just won't do.
Essie Nail Color in Ballet Slippers, $7.79, target.com
This waterproof and smudge-proof liner gives you a smooth, dark and precise line. Plus, we love that it doesn't require a messy sharpener (the packaging twists to expose more of the pencil).
Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner, $4.71, drugstore.com
Every fall, we inevitably reach for dark, dramatic nail polishes. OPI's Lincoln Park After Dark is the perfect deep purple hue.
OPI Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark, $8.99, target.com
Whether you're creating a top knot, fishtail braid or romantic curls, there's one product that you're always going to need: Hair spray. Enter this strong but flexible formula. A spritz or two of this, and your style will stay put for hours on end.
L'Oreal Paris Elnett Extra StrongHold Hairspray, $14.79, drugstore.com
We're big fans of any product that multitasks, and this CC cream is no exception. This triple-duty formula fights aging, evens out your skin tone and contains SPF 15 to help protect you from the sun. Plus, we get compliments every time we wear it.
Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Tone Correcting UV Moisturizer, $19.99, drugstore.com
The different tiles of color in this blush blend together for a beautiful, rosy finish. Create a natural-looking flush with just one swipe of this powder, or layer on some more for a dramatic look.
Physicians Formula Powder Palette Multi-Colored Blush in Blushing Rose, $10.99, drugstore.com
Packed with soothing ingredients like chamomile and aloe, hydrating ingredients like sweet almond oil and cucumbers to smooth your skin, this 98 percent natural cream goes to work while you get your precious shuteye.
Yes to Cucumbers Soothing Calming Night Cream, $14.99, walgreens.com
Finally, a facial sunscreen that isn't gunky and won't make you look like a ghost. The front of the bottle calls it a "Liquid Silk Sunshield," and this formula lives up to that name. Plus, it absorbs instantly and is both water and sweat resistant.
L'Oreal Sublime Sun Face Lotion, $10.99, drugstore.com
Don't let oily skin ruin your day (or your makeup). Soak up excess slick with these blotting sheets. They're designed to keep your face looking matte for up to four hours!
Neutrogena Deep Clean Shine-Control Long-Lasting Blotting Sheets, $4.79, drugstore.com
Save space in your makeup bag with this eyeshadow and cheek palette. You get eight beautiful eyeshadows and a cheek powder in one very cute package.
Pixi Seasonal Reflection Kit in Warm Wonder, $22, target.com
For a gentle but effective clean, reach for this shampoo. Made with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, it'll leave your hair soft, shiny and bouncy.
L'Oreal Paris EverCreme Sulfate-Free Moisture System Nourishing Shampoo, $5.97, walmart.com
Since we started using this conditioner, our strands have been softer, silkier or less prone to breakage. Bonus: It smells amazing—a little sweet, but not overpowering.
L'Oreal Paris EverCreme Sulfate-Free Moisture System Nourishing Conditioner, $5.97, walmart.com
If you're looking for a body lotion to use day in and day out, this is the one for you. The fast-absorbing formula banishes dry skin and is fragrance-free, so it'll never compete with your favorite perfume.
Eucerin Daily Replenishing Lotion, $7.99, drugstore.com
Erase the evidence of a late night (or one too many cocktails) with this eye gel. It's made with aloe vera, cactus flower and chamomile extract to minimize under eye puffiness and to calm and refresh the area.
Nuance Salma Hayek Green Tea Cooling Eye Gel, $16.99, cvs.com