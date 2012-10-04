The 25 Best Nail Looks From All of the Fashion Weeks

Now that fashion week (or month, rather) has finally wrapped up it’s time to reflect back on all of the nail looks that we actually saw walk down the runways. While neutral nails were far and above the largest trend to be spotted this fashion week from New York to Paris, nail art was still abundant. We saw gold filgree placed on fingers, shark bite nails (and shark fin nails) created, and “bloody tips” take the fashion world by storm.
While all of you creative gals start to brainstorm a variety of ways to transform the fashions seen on the runways on to your fingertips, we’ve picked out 25 of the best nail looks from fashion month to give you added inspiration. Let us know what your favorite look was in the comments below!
The galaxy nails at Nicole Miller were out of this world...literally.
Photo:
Image Courtesy CND/Image Courtesy CND
The 3D nails at Diego Binetti had a strategically placed pearl in between nails to add extra dimension.
Neutral was a major trend this season, which was seen at countless shows such as BCBG.
We saw a variety of shapes, but when it came down to designs stiletto nails reined supreme. At Katie Gallagher this black and gold design was created to highlight the clothing.
A few of the nails at Katie Gallagher also included this beige, textured design.
At Jason Wu we saw a dark, glossy plum shade on the nails, a bit unexpected for the spring.
The nails at Jen Kao were a collection of earthy, muted beige tones for a sandy effect.
Photo:
Image Courtesy CND/Image Courtesy CND
Joy Cioci's bubbly nails were created with micro-beads for an "underwater" manicure.
Deborah Lippmann created gingham manicures for Kate Spade's show.
At Monika Chiang, a solid line of gold was drawn down the middle of each orange nail.
Prabal Gurung may win for most memorable manicure this season, with his "bloody tips."
Rachel Antonoff had a variety of different nail art looks at her show, with a favorite among the crowd being the signature look – she had different names signed to nails in Sharpie.
Photo:
Image Courtesy CND/Image Courtesy CND
For Rodarte, the neutral nail was taken to the next level with an added dimension of layered wax paper to create criss-cross strips.
Charlotte Ronson's ocean wave inspired nail art used three different colors of Color Club polish to get that ombre that you see naturally in the ocean.
Photo:
Image via Imaxtree/Image via Imaxtree
MAC's Keri Blair added gold filigree to fingers at Ruffian for some extra flair.
For The Blond's show, the theme was "psycho beach party" so a variety of nail designs were used, from starfish to sea coral.
At Tracy Reese the nails were large (and in charge). Their bright shades were offset by an inverse triangle at the cuticle.
At Veda, nail were multiple colors (a grey/green and plum) but had a playful black line down the center, almost to the cuticle.
The biggest nail surprise of all during fashion month was Karl
Lagerfeld's French manicure at Chanel. We shall see if the trend catches
on or not...
Dolce & Gabbana also did a neutral nail, going extremely neutral (just a clear top coat).
Elie Saab's gorgeous pink/griege shade is exactly the moody color we want on a rainy spring day.
Alexis Mabille's black French manicure is one of the more interesting takes on the classic look.
Roland Mouret chose to pair a pale pink and deep red for a twist on the French manicure as well.
At Emporio Armani, the nails were decked out in a bronze to match the makeup (and accessories).
Stella McCartney may not have gone neutral with makeup this season, but she certainly stuck with the neutral nail trend, concentrating on shaping the nails and coating with just a clear gloss. It's all about nail health for spring!