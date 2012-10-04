The 25 Best Nail Looks From All of the Fashion Weeks

Now that fashion week (or month, rather) has finally wrapped up it’s time to reflect back on all of the nail looks that we actually saw walk down the runways. While neutral nails were far and above the largest trend to be spotted this fashion week from New York to Paris, nail art was still abundant. We saw gold filgree placed on fingers, shark bite nails (and shark fin nails) created, and “bloody tips” take the fashion world by storm.

While all of you creative gals start to brainstorm a variety of ways to transform the fashions seen on the runways on to your fingertips, we’ve picked out 25 of the best nail looks from fashion month to give you added inspiration. Let us know what your favorite look was in the comments below!