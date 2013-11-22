25 Under $25 Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday shopping is no easy task, especially when you have a lot of people to buy for. Many of us don’t have the time or money to spend looking for that special something to get your mom, sister, friends, cousins and so on for the holidays.
Have no fear, ladies, because we are here to give you 25 great gift ideas to keep your loved ones perfectly coiffed and groomed during the holidays, and your bank account doesn’t have to suffer in the process. Click through the slideshow above to find presents and stocking stuffers that any woman in your life would love to receive.
More From Beauty High:
Gift Guide: What to Get For Every Type of Friend
10 Under $10: Holiday Beauty Gift Guide
Pucker Up! Kissable Looks for Every Holiday Party
A gift for everyone on your list!
Philosphy's Cookie Exchange Set includes shampoo, body lotion and lip gloss that will leave your lucky friend feeling smooth and smelling like a delicious holiday treat.
Philosophy Cookie Exchange Set, $24, sephora.com
Throughout winter, our skin takes a beating. From frostbite to blistering cold winds, dry, irritated skin is unfortunately innevitable. So, keep your (or your loved one's) skin nourished and glowing with Josie Maran's Argan Oil duo. Use the Argan Oil Light during the day, underneath your makeup and the original Argan Oil at night for some extra hydration.
Josie Maran Argan Oil, $22, sephora.com
Why not give the gift of clarity? Skin clarity that is. By giving someone the Perricone M.D. Nutritive Cleanser and Face Finishing Moisturizer duo, you'll do just that. Both the Nutritive Cleanser and the Face Finishing Moisturizer contain antioxidants that will help boost your skin's energy production, fight free radicals and reduce the appearance of fine lines in the skin.
Perricone M.D. Nutritive Cleanser and Face Finishing Moisturizer Duo, $22, sephora.com
Every girl has that friend whose nails are always perfect. Give your well-manicured pal this Essie Winter Cube and she will thank you for letting her nails continue to go on as chip-free and beautiful.
Essie Winter 2013 Nail Polish Cube Collection, $17, ulta.com
Everything you need to keep your hair gorgeous for the upcoming holiday parties is in this tremendous trio from Dry Bar. The VIP Pack includes Dry Bar's Detox Dry Shampoo, the Southern Belle Volumizing Mousse and the Money Maker Fleible Hold Hairspray, making a great blowout as easy as 1, 2, 3.
Dry Bar VIP Pack, $25, sephora.com
L'occitane's Shea Irresistible Treats Set is the perfect stocking stuffer for the girl on the go. With the travel sized essentials of L'Occitane's famous shea butter creams in this kit, your hands don't have to suffer just because you're busy.
L'Occitane Shea Irresistable Treats Set, $16, sephora.com
Test out five of Sephora's best selling scents with their Fragrance Rollerball Sampler and make one of them yours by bringing the included scent certificate to any US Sephora store.
Sephora Fragrance Rollerball Sampler For her, $24, sephora.com
Tarte was kind enough to put together their fan favorites for us in their aptly named Thought Treasures Best-Sellers Set. The kit includes Pure Maracuja Oil, Amazonian Clay 12-hour Blush and LipSurgence Skintuitive Lip Tint. Basically, everything you need to look radiant and rested in minutes.
Tarte Thoughtful Treasure Best-Sellers Set, $19, sephora.com
We've all heard that saying, "Never take advice from someone with bad eyebrows." Well, with the Anastasia Beverly Hill's Go Brow Kit, your eyebrows will always be in tip top shape, so if people start coming up to you for advice, you'll know why.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Go Brow Kit, $16, sephora.com
Make your eyes pop during the holidays with Stila's Color Outside the Lines Waterproof Eyeliner Set. The Set includes 5 head turning shades that create a perfect, smudge-proof line that will stay all night long.
Stila Color Outside the Line, $25, ulta.com
Make your skin glow, just like the twinkling holiday lights that surround you, with Benefit's trio of cheek tints. The set incudes mini versions of Benefit's most popular cheek tints so you can glow on the go!
Benefit Cosmetic's Gettin' Cheeky, $17, sephora.com
Caudalie's Beauty Elixr has gathered a cult following throughout the years because of its amazing ability to refresh your skin throughout the day and not affect your makeup in the process. For the holiday season, fashion designer L'Wren Scott revamped the classic Beauty Elixr bottle with a limited-edition design representing the beauty and grace of the female body.
Caudaulie's Beauty Elixr Limited Edition by L'Wren Scott, $18, sephora.com
Protect your loved one's lips this winter with Fresh's acclaimed Sugar lip treatment. The formula within this lip balm contains all the vital ingredients to keep your lips smooth and nourished all day long.
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Ornament, $22.50, sephora.com
Gentle, well-made makeup brushes are the secret behind most flawless makeup applications, yet many of us cannot bring ourselves to purchase these high end brushes. So, treat your makeup-loving friends with Sephora's blush and bronzer brush duo this season. Not only are they soft and a great deal, but they're also festive, making them a perfect addition to any brush collection.
Sephora Collection Cheek-to-Cheek Blush Bronzer Duo, $24, sephora.com
Fill your home with the rich, sweet aroma of Space NK's Shimmering Spice Candle. Light this candle and the delicious smell of cedar and vanilla will be wafting throughout your space for hours.
Space NK Shimmering Spice Candle, $20, spacenk.com
Benefit's Luv It Up Color Kit contains all of the necessary ingredients to create a gorgeous, natural makeup look, all wrapped up in adorable vintage-inspired packaging.
Benefit Cosmetics Luv It Up Color Kit, $25, ulta.com
Decorate your tree with Eve Lom's Kiss Mix Star. The eye-catching gold star is a great holiday ornament and the Kiss Mix lip balm bonus inside will keep your lips soft and smooth all winter long.
Eve Lom Kiss Mix Star, $22, spacenk.com
Spend a little extra time pampering yourself in the morning with Aromatherapy Associate's cute and festive Little Bell. This bath and shower oil will wake you up and leave you feeling soft and invigorated, ready to take on the day ahead.
Aromatherapy Associates Little Bell, $17, spacenk.com
Lorac's Rockin' Red Hot Lashes Set will add some rock and roll glamour to anyone's morning. The studded red eyelash curler and Lorac PRO mascara in the set are a flashy, unbeatable pair.
Lorac 'Rockin' Red Hot' Lashes Set, $23, nordstrom.com
Butter LONDON put together the perfect dynamic nail duo that will add a little sugar and spice to any holiday ensemble. A deep red base coat and sparlky top coat is always festive and will definitely add some sparkle to your fingertips.
Butter London 'Double Take-Fire' Nail Lacquer Duo, $24, nordstrom.com
Once you own a Beauty Blender, you will begin to ask yourself how you ever went on without one. This hot pink sponge somehow manages to apply your makeup flawlessly, leaving you with an even, airbrushed looking finish. Seriously, go get one.
BeautyBlender, $19.95, blissworld.com
Presenting e.l.f.'s 56 piece Makeup Artist Collection for the ultimate makeup lover in your life. This set includes everything you could possibly need and more to create an endless amount of gorgeous makeup looks all for an incredibly affordable price.
e.l.f. Makeup Artist Collection, $20, target.com
BareMinerals Marvelous Moxie Lip Gloss set contains 6 gorgeous shimmering lip shades bound to to turn heads, not to mention, it's an incredible value for the money.
BareMinerals Marvelous Moxie 'Show Me the Shimmer' Lipsgloss Set, $25, nordstrom.com
From mistletoes to New Years celebrations, soft, kissable lips are a holiday staple. Grab Bliss' Merry 'kiss'-mas and your pout will always be soft and ready to be kissed.
Bliss Merry 'Kiss'-Mas, $18, blissworld.com
Travel in style with Sephora Collection's Petite Pochette featuring Izak Zenou's gorgeous designs. These adorable cosmetic bags are limited-edition, so go and get one for you or your friend this holiday season while they last!
Sephora Collection Petite Pochette, $18, sephora.com