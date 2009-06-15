24 K Gold Makeup For Your Hair

While it’s not quite jewelry, and it’s not quite makeup either, it certainly isn’t just another hair product. 24K Gold Pomade, iconic hairstylist Oribe’s newest invention, is a revolutionary product, formulated with actual crushed gold minerals, designed to give you gorgeous golden highlights without the damaging effects of peroxide. Plus, with Pro Vitamin B5 to strengthen, thicken, and moisturize, Keravis to improve the condition of your hair, and Ultrasil Copolyol-1 to improve shine and manageability, your hair will not only be less damaged than with traditional highlights, but will actually be healthier.

Maybe this can be the summer you finally stop squeezing lemons in your locks and take your colorist off speed dial.

Oribe 24K Gold Pomade, $49.00, oribe.com