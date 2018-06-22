The 24-Hour Site-Wide Sephora Sale You Need to Prepare For

Sephora gives shoppers plenty of opportunities to get discounted goodies. However, they usually come in Weekly Wows and specific sale sections, leaving our most coveted items at full price. But now it’s time to get your debit card ready, because Sephora’s having a 24-hour site-wide sale this Monday, June 25.

According to Elite Daily, the cosmetics giant is teaming up with coupon provider RetailMeNot for a full day of epic savings. Here’s how it works: When you spend $30 or more online, RetailMeNot will give you back $15. That’s 50 percent savings if you don’t go over $30, and even if you do (likely), you’ll still pocket the $15.

But before you start adding all the products to your cart, make sure you have a RetailMeNot account and go to this link to redeem the coupon. And once you press “order,” the cash back will be redeemed in your RetailMeNot wallet 15-20 days from your purchase date, and paid back to you via PayPal.

The sale starts at 12:01am CST on Monday, so while we wait for the clock to strike like some kind of cosmetics-obsessed Cinderalla, we’ve perused the site for the five things we’re most excited to snag. Check out our wish list and then start making your own.

NARS Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm

The blush that captivated a beauty nation is now in the form of a lip balm and we need an orgasm afterglow all over, all the time.

$28 at Sephora

Herbivore Jade Facial Roller

Jade rolling has become all the rage for de-puffing eyes, softening wrinkles, and general detox powers.

$30 at Sephora

Fenty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter

Rihanna can do no wrong, and she did so much right with these new highlighters. We love the high pigmentations and serious glow.

$36 at Sephora

Urban Decay Born to Run Eyeshadow Palette

This newly released palette isn’t your ordinary earth-tones or everyday colors. This one boasts bold hues and metallics to make your summer look epic.

$49 at Sephora

Maison Margiela REPLICA Memory Box

We love a good unisex scent and there’s no better way to try out these fan-favorite luxury fragrances than this box.

$35 at Sephora