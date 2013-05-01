23 Prom Movie Looks You Need to See

The only thing better than living your own prom night is watching your favorite movie’s prom scene. The dresses are probably more expensive, the plot lines are definitely more dramatic, and somehow, the girls who go to prom in movies always manage to go with the captain of some high school sports team. Our own proms are undoubtedly filled with the pimple that always shows up the day before prom or a horrible hair malfunction, so living vicariously through the perfect prom scenes in movies is a must.
To relive some of the best prom scenes the silver screen has ever seen (ahem, who could forget the switcheroo in “The Hot Chick” or the Madonna-themed flashback in “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion?”), we’ve rounded up a list of the best prom scenes to ever happen in movies and the beauty looks that came out of them. You’ll laugh and you’ll feel nostalgic, but whatever you do, make sure you curl up on a Friday night with your girlfriends to re-watch one of these classics while it’s prom season.
We love Anna Faris' and Rob Schneider's prom hairstyles equally in "The Hot Chick."
"Not Another Teen Movie" had us laughing, crying and learning the original "Angelina leg" back in 2001. The nude lipstick and block highlights are bringing us back to better times.
"Carrie" had an unforgettable prom night, wearing blood and anger. We're not exactly convinced that the blood in your hair trend will catch on.
We couldn't tell you 10 things we hated about "10 Things I Hate About You," but we can tell you this: Julia Stiles had the hair moment of a lifetime at prom with Heath Ledger.
Who doesn't love a good makeover story? Drew Barrymore's "cool girl" makeover in "Never Been Kissed" practically convinced us to go back to high school to get a second chance and do things the right way (blonde, of course).
If you haven't sat home on a Friday night to watch "Pretty in Pink" with a box of Oreos at some point in your life, you haven't lived. This short, voluminous haircut is everything on Molly Ringwald.
It's pretty hard to believe that a girl with hair this perfect was an outcast in high school, but Hilary Duff got her wish in the end of "A Cinderella Story, " riding off into the sunset with Chad Michael Murray and blonde locks that we're all jealous of.
In the original "Footloose," apparently the mullet was having a moment at the prom.
However in the remake of "Footloose," the movie's hairstylist redeemed the franchise with Julianne Hough's curly half-up, half-down prom hair.
Really, Brittany Snow? We think you could've done a little more with your hair for "Prom Night" than straight, boring strands.
Before Sandy leathered up to become a Pink Lady, she went with sweet, feminine bangs and a half-up hairstyle for the prom in "Grease."
Wearing her signature "real big" sleeves that Napoleon liked so much, his date for prom went with an '80s style side ponytail that was crimped beyond measure in "Napoleon Dynamite."
Back when Melissa Joan Hart was at her peak, she danced with a pre-Entourage Adrian Grenier at the Bicentennial themed prom sporting a French twist in "Drive Me Crazy."
Besides the elegant updo and the prom queen crown, we're concerned with the dress slippage happening in "Jawbreaker."
Does it get any better than Mandy Moore's bleach blonde hair and ballerina bun at prom in "Saved?"
For all of you beauty obsessed guys (and girls who need to give your date some pointers), take note of the Channing Tatum prom hairstyle happening in "21 Jump Street."
Biggest reason we love the prom scene in "Twilight:" Kristin Stewart's hair is not only clean, it's also styled beautifully with pinned back waves.
Somehow "Worst. Prom. Ever.," an MTV movie special, slipped under our radar when it first aired, however we love the chignon with face-framing pieces happening in the movie.
The '80s curls at prom in "Valley Girl" make us cringe, but they're incredible.
