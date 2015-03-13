21 Ways to Wear Liquid Liner

Nearly everyone has a black liquid liner pen. They’re one of the easiest ways to create a liner look be it simple or complex. If you’ve only been using them to do a cat eye look however, we’ll have you know that there are LOADS of things you can do with a liquid liner pen besides a standby cat eye (but those are really good too). Get ready for some minimal to dramatic, and at times avant garde liner looks that you can rock as easily as you can wield a liner pen. Click any of the looks below for a closer look and a quick how-to!

Some of the liners we love and used in these looks are: Lorac Front Of the Line PRO, Eyeko Skinny Liquid Liner, Marc Jacobs Magic Marc’er, and Dolly Wink Liquid Eyeliner.

All photography and art by Rolly Robinson