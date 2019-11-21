The 5 Piercing Trends You’ll See All Over Your Instagram Feed in 2020

Scroll To See More Images

Though many of us claim to be “trend-averse”—fashions fade, style is eternal, etc., etc.—the truth is, we all revel in the trend forecasts that come out at the turn of the year. 2020’s piercing trends are worth perusing, even if they don’t influence the piercings you plan to get in 2020—and even if you don’t intend to get any piercings at all. Because while piercing trends certainly can be fodder for piercings you get (now or later), their appeal isn’t entirely practical. Put simply: Piercing trends don’t have to be functional to be fun to look at.

The 2020 piercing trend landscape promises to be incredibly vast and varied, but the smaller trends that comprise it can be grouped into larger, more dominant themes. In 2019, people shied away from one-off piercings, preferring to get a few piercings clustered together in one area, instead. Lisa Bubbers, Studs co-founder and CMO, tells StyleCaster we’ll only see more of that in 2020. Similarly, curated compositions, which have become increasingly popular in recent years, will prevail even more noticeably in 2020, Marie-Michele Larivee, trend consultant, tells StyleCaster.

Though few piercing trends are falling by the wayside in 2020, we may see the shift away from the symmetrical (and toward the unbalanced) grow even more significant. In recent years, we’ve favored asymmetrical piercing compositions—three piercings on one ear, and five on the other.

As we continue to collectively explore the inherent beauty of asymmetry—and the versatility multiple piercings have to offer—creative options will only continue to abound.

1. Curated Compositions

“It isn’t about the stand-alone piercing anymore,” Larivee tells StyleCaster. “It’s the subject of curated ears making the buzz.” Laviree notes that we’ve recently seen people abandoning individual piercings in favor of more complex constellations of piercings. And, as Larivee aptly notes: “The more piercings you have, the more options you have to play with.”

2. Asymmetry

In 2019, people began shifting away from the classic symmetrical piercing—favoring, instead, a piercing here, a piercing there, and a piercing there, too. Though some piercings have long been asymmetrical (nostril piercings, daith piercings, and tragus piercings come to mind), more traditionally balanced piercings are now getting a creative makeover. “It’s all about asymmetrical piercings and earrings,” Bubbers notes.

3. Enhanced Features

“In today’s filtered, picture-perfect [culture], authenticity and body-positive attitudes [are] really strong,” Laviree notes. It’s only natural that we’d see these values reflected in our piercing trends. Laviree points out that piercings are increasingly being used to highlight a person’s natural features—their noses, their brow ridges, their nostrils. (British jeweler Joanne T. is doing particularly interesting things in the space.)

Though some are opting for out-of-the-box jewelry that draws attention to these ares, others are merely accenting their natural features with a classic piercing or two. Laviree adds that some of the most popular placements for facial piercings include: the septum, the labret, the dimples, the medusa, the cheeks, and the nostrils.

4. Clustered Piercings

As asymmetry and curated compositions continue to reign supreme, it’s little surprise to see microcosms of these trends—like miniature clustered constellations—dominating, too. According to Bubbers, we can expect to see snakebite piercings (two small piercings next to each other) everywhere in 2020. And she hopes we’ll see the Bermuda Triangle piercing (three small piercings clustered together in a triangle) everywhere, too.

5. Hoops on Hoops

The arrival of new favorites doesn’t necessarily mean the departure of older ones. Layered hoops—on the ears, nose, and lips—have been popular for years now, and Bubbers says we can expect to see more of them in 2020.