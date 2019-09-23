4 Totally Unexpected and Expert-Approved 2020 Nail Trends You’re Going to Love

Scroll To See More Images
I find Fashion Week to be equal parts exciting and headache-inducing. It’s exhilarating and exhausting. It gets my adrenaline pumping and makes me want to take a big ‘ol nap. There’s always a lot to take from the weeklong display of shows, street style, and backstage scene. More than anything, I actually look forward to taking a mental tally of what styles and trends are emerging while I elbow my way through the chaos. This year, I found 2020 nail trends to be the most unpredictable, creative, and actually easy to pull off.
Nails for @tadashishoji SS’20! #nyfw #nyfw2019 #nyfwnails #tadashishoji #nailart #nails #naildesign #nailedit #nailstyles #nailsaddict #nailsmagazine #nailstyle_official #nailpro #vegannailpolish #luxurynails #fashion #audab ..... 🎯How We Do It: Our founder @iamsam_w and lead nail tech @evelynlnails collaborate to decide on nail colors based on @tadashishoji vision for the collection! @evelynlnails curates designs based on the mood board and inspiration! A test day is scheduled to work out logistics for all parties involved. Then, nails are prepped in advance for the models! Toes are painted onsite during backstage !
Metallic Sparkles
Generally speaking, runway manicures were either over-the-top or subtle and stunning. As far as Tadashi Shoji’s show was concerned, its nail design was the former. Samara Walker, founder of AudaB nail polish (and an upcoming app), chose the color combo based on the designer’s vision and told me that bright colors like these aren’t going anywhere in the new year.
“I think a look that’s really going to take off next season is sparkle and a lot of those will be matte or metallic,” she said. “People always like bright colors.”
Updated French Manicure
Over at Kith and Jeremy Scott, it was confirmed that the French manicure is officially back and going nowhere come 2020. Betina Goldstein, who’s known for her stunning minimalist designs, created three different looks for Kith’s Spring 2020 show and told me the French is being reinvented “in different ways,” though she doesn’t object to the versions that resemble the ’90s look. For instance, one of her Kith looks was a cornered French manicure where delicate lines were placed at the top and bottom of the nail to mirror one another.
And at Jeremy Scott, Miss Pop became my favorite person ever when she said, “I’ve been yelling at my aunt for doing a French manicure for 20 years and now I’m like…’I really like a colorful French!'” Same, girl. Same.
@jeremyscott Look 1 SO fun! Created with @essie in In the Cabana, Mod Square, Butler Please, Licorice and new for fall Hay There. What a dream to create these nails for the legendary @carlynecerfdedudzeele , the guru who gives me the guidance and the chance to 💅 my heart out. #carlynecerfdedudzeele #jeremyscott #nyfw #essie #essiepartner #essienyfw
Electric Animal Print
Speaking of Jeremy Scott (where a whopping 11 nail art designs were created), Miss Pop also declared us “futurists” who won’t be editing ourselves in 2020. “I guess right now, what we’re saying is be extra. Life is hard enough. Indulge yourself,” she said.
She specifically spotlighted animal prints, but instead of sticking with traditional colors, we’re playing with colors that embody an “electric,” can’t-ignore vibe. Finally, a reason to do the absolute most!
#JINsoon Charme is one of the colors used for the effortless chic @31philliplim fashion show. #JINsoon was #backstage at the cool and elegant @31philliplim fashion show. To create the nail look for the show @jinsoonchoi chose Nostalgia, Charles and Dulcet Gorgeous hair @garygillhair @aveda @dysonhair Flawless makeup 💄 @unframethebeauty @diane.kendal Nails @jinsoonchoi #jinsoon Photos by @anniebellray, @akamera.nyc and @jinsoonchoi #ss20 #nyfw #31philliplim #lovejinsoon #jinsoonnyfw #31philliplimss20 #newyorkfashionweek
Cool Neutrals
Unlike the other three attention-grabbers, a different take on “nudes” or neutrals is also gaining traction according to Jin Soon Choi, founder of JinSoon polish. Backstage at the 3.1 Phillip Lim show, she told me that cool neutrals will be a part of everyone’s collection since we all need that one color that mimics our skin tone. However, keeping in line with the boldness of the other forecasts, she emphasized that these low-key stunners are “not sheer.”
Ahead, 3 Choi-approved neutral colors straight from the runway, along with a handful of other nail shades that make mastering any of these trends easier.
JinSoon Dulcet
A toffee beige.
$18 at JinSoon
JinSoon Grace
A light, cool gray.
$18 at JinSoon
JinSoon Toff
A rich, cocoa bean-inspired brown.
$18 at JinSoon
AudaB Unicorn Coral Reefs
A punchy pink with sparkle.
$18 at AudaB Beauty
essie no place like chrome
A striking silver that commands attention.
$9 at Ulta
essie cliff hanger
A terracotta nude for your fall beauty look.
$9 at Ulta
essie mod square
Like ballet slippers, but hot pink.
$8.79 at Target
essie In the cab-ana
The turquoise shade of your dreams.
$7.57 at Amazon
essie butler please
Mesmerized by this bright periwinkle blue.
$7.88 at Amazon
essie hay there
The most perfect buttery yellow.
$9 at Ulta
