4 Totally Unexpected and Expert-Approved 2020 Nail Trends You’re Going to Love

I find Fashion Week to be equal parts exciting and headache-inducing. It’s exhilarating and exhausting. It gets my adrenaline pumping and makes me want to take a big ‘ol nap. There’s always a lot to take from the weeklong display of shows, street style, and backstage scene. More than anything, I actually look forward to taking a mental tally of what styles and trends are emerging while I elbow my way through the chaos. This year, I found 2020 nail trends to be the most unpredictable, creative, and actually easy to pull off.

Metallic Sparkles

Generally speaking, runway manicures were either over-the-top or subtle and stunning. As far as Tadashi Shoji’s show was concerned, its nail design was the former. Samara Walker, founder of AudaB nail polish (and an upcoming app), chose the color combo based on the designer’s vision and told me that bright colors like these aren’t going anywhere in the new year.

“I think a look that’s really going to take off next season is sparkle and a lot of those will be matte or metallic,” she said. “People always like bright colors.”

Updated French Manicure

Over at Kith and Jeremy Scott, it was confirmed that the French manicure is officially back and going nowhere come 2020. Betina Goldstein, who’s known for her stunning minimalist designs, created three different looks for Kith’s Spring 2020 show and told me the French is being reinvented “in different ways,” though she doesn’t object to the versions that resemble the ’90s look. For instance, one of her Kith looks was a cornered French manicure where delicate lines were placed at the top and bottom of the nail to mirror one another.

And at Jeremy Scott, Miss Pop became my favorite person ever when she said, “I’ve been yelling at my aunt for doing a French manicure for 20 years and now I’m like…’I really like a colorful French!'” Same, girl. Same.

Electric Animal Print

Speaking of Jeremy Scott (where a whopping 11 nail art designs were created), Miss Pop also declared us “futurists” who won’t be editing ourselves in 2020. “I guess right now, what we’re saying is be extra. Life is hard enough. Indulge yourself,” she said.

She specifically spotlighted animal prints, but instead of sticking with traditional colors, we’re playing with colors that embody an “electric,” can’t-ignore vibe. Finally, a reason to do the absolute most!

Cool Neutrals

Unlike the other three attention-grabbers, a different take on “nudes” or neutrals is also gaining traction according to Jin Soon Choi, founder of JinSoon polish. Backstage at the 3.1 Phillip Lim show, she told me that cool neutrals will be a part of everyone’s collection since we all need that one color that mimics our skin tone. However, keeping in line with the boldness of the other forecasts, she emphasized that these low-key stunners are “not sheer.”

Ahead, 3 Choi-approved neutral colors straight from the runway, along with a handful of other nail shades that make mastering any of these trends easier.

JinSoon Dulcet

A toffee beige.

$18 at JinSoon

JinSoon Grace

A light, cool gray.

$18 at JinSoon

JinSoon Toff

A rich, cocoa bean-inspired brown.

$18 at JinSoon

AudaB Unicorn Coral Reefs

A punchy pink with sparkle.

$18 at AudaB Beauty

essie no place like chrome

A striking silver that commands attention.

$9 at Ulta

essie cliff hanger

A terracotta nude for your fall beauty look.

$9 at Ulta

essie mod square

Like ballet slippers, but hot pink.

$8.79 at Target

essie In the cab-ana

The turquoise shade of your dreams.

$7.57 at Amazon

essie butler please

Mesmerized by this bright periwinkle blue.

$7.88 at Amazon

essie hay there

The most perfect buttery yellow.

$9 at Ulta

