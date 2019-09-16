I Asked a MAC Senior Artist About 2020 Makeup Trends and You’ll Love Her Answer

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever I need to be reminded that makeup isn’t intimidating and literally what you make of it, a masterclass somehow magically appears on my calendar. This month, I found myself gathered with a small group of sort-of novices (like me) and pros (not like me) in a New York City M.A.C store. There, in the haze of a welcome reprieve from New York Fashion Week, I watched Senior National Artist Fatima Thomas execute a runway-level makeup look while teaching onlookers how to do it with not-so-runway level skills. Later, I would find out the finished beat (below) is also a 2020 makeup trend forecast.

Respect For the Canvas

In the immortal words of Birdman, we’re putting some respek on our names. Thomas finds the current nod toward individuality to be the most important trend for 2019, 2020, and really, forever. In other words, we’re taking trends and making them our own.

“I think being you and expressing your own sense of creativity and your own sense of style is the most important,” she says. “And of course there are trends that are coming from the street and the runway that many of us will buy into because we think it’s hot. I think being able to take things and make it your own is really cool.” In other words, uplifting others is the name of the game. Cue the “awwwws,” but also, #facts.

Custom Art Deco

With that being said, it’s no coincidence that we’re already seeing this reflected on the runway, where Thomas says “there are 3-4 different looks decided on by each model’s face and personality.” Uniformity isn’t completely obsolete, but going into 2020, expect to see makeup artists thinking outside the box and consequentially, everyone else.

For instance, Anna Sui’s Spring 2020 show didn’t stick to just one makeup palette. While some models were fashioned with dewy skin and eye jewels….

Others donned ornate line designs and pastel shadow. “Art deco is about a lot of embellishment, a lot of shine, and a lot of colors. So it’s very ornamental, but the way I’ve seen it expressed at shows is that every girl didn’t have to look exactly alike. It was okay to have some subtle and drastic differences,” says Thomas.

The Classic Bold Lip

Good news for your Ruby Woo–color reigns supreme. “As a lady who wears makeup and who has to be somewhere in 30-40 minutes and wants to look halfway decent, if I can brush up my brows, put on a concealer and an amazing lip color, it makes it look like you put in more work than you actually did,” says Thomas.

Picking just one MAC lipstick is nearly impossible, but when it comes to universally flattering shades, she recommends two Love Me Lipstick formulas–“Give Me Fever” and “DGAF.” These colors do for your lips what foundation often does for your skin. “They mimic the color, but they make the tone and finish look more even and groomed.” Naturals are also easy to apply on-the-go while you’ll want to take a little more care with reds and dark shades.

Glowing Up

While great skin isn’t necessarily a trend, prepare to see glowy skin manifested in different ways, “whether it’s a balmy kind of glow or an iridescent duo-chromatic kind of glow.” We’re just not ready to let go of this one.

Ultimately, it’s important to remember that none of these trends are separate from the “more important” parts of our lives. “We have to remember that fashion and beauty don’t exist in their own bubbles. They are a part of a larger social construct and what people are craving in these spaces are what people want in society,” says Thomas. “We want more fun because times are heavy. We want more light, so things that are reflective with shimmer. We want color because it’s a mood-lifter. That plays into your classic go-tos: a smoky eye and a bold lip.”

With that being said, these M.A.C staples are key to mastering that 2020 vibe (or any other vibe, to be honest):

M.A.C Chromaline

A waterproof gel/cream liner for getting fancy with your eye makeup.

$22 at M.A.C Cosmetics

M.A.C Love Me Lipstick in DGAF

A plum-y brown for those on-the-go days.

$19 at M.A.C Cosmetics

M.A.C Extra Dimension Skinfinish

A liquid powder highlighter with a mesmerizing finish.

$36 at M.A.C Cosmetics

M.A.C Love Me Lipstick in Give Me Fever

Your new favorite pink-red.

$19 at M.A.C Cosmetics

M.A.C Pigment

Loose glitter powder for when your shadow isn’t enough.

$22 at M.A.C Cosmetics

M.A.C Red Brick Eyeshadow

An orange-red for fall.

$17 at M.A.C Cosmetics

M.A.C Studio Fix+ Prep + Prime

Can’t have dewy skin without a hydrated base.

$28 at M.A.C Cosmetics

M.A.C Studio Fix Soft Matte Stick Foundation

An on-the-go stick for when you don’t have time for the cult classic liquid formula.

$31 at M.A.C Cosmetics

