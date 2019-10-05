These 2020 Hair Trends Sound Good Enough to Eat

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2020. We’ve got an important election coming up, movies including Mulan and Legally Blonde 3 being released and fresh new beauty trends to experiment with. When it comes to 2020 hair color trends, it’s all about individuality. Really anyone can try these shades and styles, regardless of hair type, color or texture. It’s all about finding what works for your unique look and collaborating with your hairstylist.

We chatted with Dove celebrity stylist Mark Townsend to get his take on some of the hottest trends of the season. Townsend is best known for his cool-girl take on relaxed waves and piecey bangs on celebrities including the Olsens (Ashley, Mary Kate and Elizabeth), Dakota Johnson and Jodie Comer—to name a few. And he’s seeing this undone hair (including bangs!) continue into the new year.

“I really love that we are seeing a big showing of personal style when it comes to hair. Take a trend like choppy layers. Women are talking with their stylists about getting the right layers for them based on their face shape, hair type and texture,” he tells Stylecaster. “Bangs will also be huge in 2020 for all hair types, including curly hair.”

“There are so many styles of bangs—fringe, curtain, side bang—so talk to your stylist about which type of bangs will frame your face in the most flattering way,” he continues. Townsend also loves the return to voluminous, full hair—especially at the crown. He likes to use dry shampoo at the root and massage it through the hair, creating lift. It isn’t just for dirty hair. “Dry shampoo helps separate the hair, which results in more volume,” he says. The Dove ambassador favors the brand’s Care Between Washes Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo ($4.88 at Amazon).

As for color, Townsend is seeing those soft pastel hues sticking around. “It’s something that everyone can do, but it’s not a total commitment if you use the dye that washes out,” he says. We love Overtone Color Conditioner ($29 at Overtone) and Uberbliss Bond Sustainer Color ($19.99 at Amazon) to get the look in a variety of shades.

If you’re craving something a bit more natural-looking, Townsend says color will have a ton of dimension in 2020. “Rich browns and blondes with honey and caramel highlights are everywhere, adding dimension and shine” he says.

To take care of the color and help keep it from fading, Townsend uses Dove Color Protect Shampoo ($3.49 at Target) and Conditioner ($3.49 at Target) on his clients.

