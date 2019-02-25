The 2019 Oscars Hairstyles You Have to See From the Back

Scroll To See More Images

Award season’s biggest night has officially come and gone and just as we expected, 2019 Oscars hairstyles were the highlight of a star-studded night. From old-school looks with a modern twist to braided masterpieces, the gamut was wide enough to keep our attention throughout the nearly four hour show. And while there were countless looks we are still swooning over, some of our faves from last night’s ceremony were detail-from-behind hairstyles that made us do a double-take.

We’ve seen this trend popping up throughout the 2019 awards season, but last night’s roundup of hidden hair details might just take the cake. From the front, you’d think these styles are ordinary updos or slicked back buns, but the impressive artistry can only be seen from behind. And we have to admit the spontaneity of these ornate details is the red carpet switch-up we needed to keep us on our toes.

This year Lady Gaga, Lupita Nyong’o and Kate Bosworth are a few of Hollywood’s favorites taking on this peek-a-boo trend. From blinged-out barrettes to unexpected twists or a mix of both, these hairstyles completely wow from behind. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Lady Gaga

Okay, so Lady Gaga’s tresses might equally wow from the front and the back, but the modern rendition of the French twist has us wanting this old-school trend to make its way back into 2019.

Letitia Wright

From the front, this slicked-back style looks clean and crisp, but from behind it’s full of sparkles, pearls and pins galore.

Amandla Stenberg

These finger-wave braids pulled back into a textured bun are on our Spring 2019 hair wishlist.

Ashley Graham

A low-bun from the front is adorned with 10 black bows from behind.

Sarah Paulson

Buns don’t have to be boring. This low version is full of tiny twists and we can’t stop staring.

Lupita Nyong’o

This isn’t the first time Lupita has sported this style, but these silver shingles are the epitome of business in the front, party in the back.

Kate Bosworth

When your topknot needs an upgrade, add a string of jewels. It’s simple, but oh so posh.

Zoe Kravitz

Another ode to the throwback French twist, but this version is full of texture and perfectly-swooped baby hairs.

Amanda Seyfried

This bouffant from the front and a textured bubble pony from the back is the cute, but appropriate work-to-gym style we’ve been looking for.