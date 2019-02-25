The 2019 Oscars Beauty Looks We Can’t Stop Talking About

Scroll To See More Images

The biggest night of award season, the 2019 Oscars, has finally arrived. And much to our relief, the red carpet isn’t a complete disappointment. It’s expected that nominees including Lady Gaga, Regina King and others would turn up and turn out their fiercest hair and makeup looks. However, they aren’t the only ones we’re keeping our eye out for.

More often than not, it’s other attendees that also command our attention with beauty looks worthy of a standing ovation. Sure, it’s already been a night of standout fashion, from Awkwafina’s power suit to Amandla Stenberg’s fringe gown to Constance Wu’s flowy yellow frock. But we’d be remiss to completely overlook the beauty looks that help bring these high glam moments full circle. Tonight, it’s all about classic or throwback hairstyles with an updated twist and fresh, clean makeup. Ahead, the ladies checking off both boxes and making it look effortless.

Ashley Graham

She’s looking every bit the supermodel in an accessorized bun and mauve lipstick.

Yalitza Aparicio

The Roma star let her Rapunzel-like hair flow free.

Sibley Scoles

The TV host’s cotton candy lids and finger waves are giving us life.

Regina King

The If Beale Street Could Talk star is wearing the lob of our dreams.

Meagan Good

Pretty sure we’re obsessed with this blonde hue.

Linda Cardellini

Face-framing bangs and lipstick to match her gown? We’ve got a winnder.

Laura Marano

The actress’ loose tendrils and pink eyeshadow-lip combo are getting us excited for spring.

Laura Harrier

The BlacKkKlansman star looks like a Disney princess IRL with this classic updo.

Emilia Clarke

How cute is this classic, slicked back bob?!

Elsie Fisher

Anyone else getting Margot Tenenbaum vibes?

Constance Wu

You can never go wrong with classic red lipstick.

Danielle Macdonald

We’re definitely fans of these Old Hollywood hair waves and neutral makeup.

Awkwafina

Barely there makeup and beach waves are always a great idea.

Amandla Stenberg

Per usual, we’re swooning over the actress’ braided hairstyle.

Gemma Chan

We see you cat eye!

Kacey Musgraves

A dot of shimmer in the inner eyes will always stand out.

Amy Adams

Looking more youthful than ever in a tousled lob.

Charlize Theron

And here’s the major hair change we weren’t expecting tonight!

Danai Gurira

A headband fit for a Wakandan queen.

Emma Stone

How perfect is this juxtaposition of a glitzy gown with a laidback ‘do?

Jennifer Lopez

Va-va-voom; this is how you turn up the glam!

Tessa Thompson

The wavy twist-out of our dreams.