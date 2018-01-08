The Must-See Beauty Looks from the 2018 Golden Globes

The 2018 edition of the Golden Globe Awards is underway and as expected, there’s a blackout happening on the red carpet. As part of the newly launched #TimesUp movement, which aims to shed light on sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond, celebrities are standing in solidarity by rocking all-black attire.

But unsurprisingly, the beauty looks aren’t so uniform. Although it seems red lipstick is already a popular choice for the ladies (see: Jamie Chung, Claire Foy and Tracee Ellis Ross), there are a few other standout hair and makeup choices that we’ll be thinking about well after the show has ended. Ahead, see which ones have already caught our eye.