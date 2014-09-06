Trendspotting at Fashion Week: Classic Braids For Spring 2015

By the looks of the first few shows at New York Fashion Week, spring 2015 is going to be chock full of chic, minimalist beauty trends. After an edgy, more grunge approach to beauty the previous season, spring is coming out in full swing with sleek, classic looks and subtle takes on bolder trends. Just a few shows in and classic braids — think French, neat fishtail, and messy side plaits — have been showing up all over the place. We love a good return to the classics!

Marissa Webb showed with two different versions of braids, one being a side French braid paired with a mohawk, and the other being this messy four-strand braid created by lead hairstylist Jeanie Syfu for Tresemme. With tons of texture, volume at the top, and face-framing pieces pulled out to give it the perfectly messy vibe, this braid is definitely going to be stolen — before spring even starts.

At Peter Som, hairstylist Eugene Souleiman for Wella created a quite graphic braid, giving it the wet look with mousse and doing a traditional French braid down the center of the back of the head. Our favorite part of this look? It goes with both edgy and feminine makeup. Either way, you can’t loose.

Tome showed the finest fishtail braid we’ve ever seen, precisely weaving the hair into a structured look and finishing by wrapping a piece of hair around the elastic at the ends. For this look, if you’re dealing with pieces of hair sticking out from the braid itself, use a swipe of hair wax to get the braid looking sleek again.