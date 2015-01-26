New Year, New Hairstyle Inspiration

Imaxtree
Every January, we all have a feeling of “New Year, New Me.” Now is the time to make positive things happen in your life and change is always welcome—especially when it comes to hairstyles.
MORE: 8 Tips To Achieving Ultimate Blonde Hair Success
If you had a drab year in 2014, then this new year is the perfect time to switch up your hair style and feel more confident about yourself so you can go out there and pursue your dreams. If your boring hair color or style was holding you back last year, you’ll love our inspirational hair gallery featuring some of our favorite hairstyles that would be perfect to try out in the new year.
MORE: How to Fix Every Hair Issue
Whether you’re into switching colors, styles or lengths, you’ll find the perfect inspiration here. Click through the gallery and make a change!
Loose waves and a center part are truly all the rage.
Photo: Imaxtree
In a rush? Pull your hair back into a messy low-bun for a professional, yet disheveled look.
Photo: Imaxtree
If you're looking to make a big change, long bangs are a great option! They totally frame your face and add some spice to your look!
Photo: Imaxtree
Yes, bed head can look chic! Make sure that you go through it with a comb to get any big knots out and even toss a few curls in for a great bed head look!
Photo: Imaxtree
Obviously cutting your hair is a huge step, but such a perfect beauty risk to take in 2015. Talk about low maintenance!
Photo: Imaxtree
For an easy up-do, toss your hair back into a bun and let any baby hairs in the front of your face do their thing!
Photo: Imaxtree
For something polished and chic, slick your hair into a tight side-part.
Photo: Imaxtree
Spice up a boring ponytail by using different hair tying accessories other than a hair tie.
Photo: Imaxtree
What's a cooler color than this almost-white blond? Not much!
Photo: Imaxtree
Let your ponytail hang low and spritz some texturizing spray in it for an interesting touch.
Photo: Imaxtree
Running late but want to still look chic? Toss your hair back with some gel for an almost-wet polished look.
Photo: Imaxtree
Guys, ombre will never die! We have to say even after all these years of it being in style, we're still LOVING ombre!
Photo: Imaxtree
We love this easy look! Just flip your hair into a deep side part and leave it straight.
Photo: Imaxtree
Add some texturizing spray into your hair and toss it around before putting it up into a bun for an unruly, chic updo.
Photo: Imaxtree
What better way to add an interesting flair to your hair than by adding in some bright color!?
Photo: Imaxtree
Once the weather warms up, don't be afraid to try the whole wet-hair thing out. Hop out of the shower, slick your hair back and be on your way.
Photo: Imaxtree
This super modern deep side-part ponytail is a must-try in 2015!
Photo: Imaxtree
This polished chignon is the perfect up do for literally ANY occasion—school, work, prom, anything!
Photo: Imaxtree
Yes, ladies. Middle parts are back!! I mean, if Chanel is doing it we want to!
Photo: Imaxtree
Rather than sticking with a simple two-color ombre, have fun adding in tons of different streaks of fun color into your locks!
Photo: Imaxtree