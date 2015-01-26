New Year, New Hairstyle Inspiration

Every January, we all have a feeling of “New Year, New Me.” Now is the time to make positive things happen in your life and change is always welcome—especially when it comes to hairstyles.

If you had a drab year in 2014, then this new year is the perfect time to switch up your hair style and feel more confident about yourself so you can go out there and pursue your dreams. If your boring hair color or style was holding you back last year, you’ll love our inspirational hair gallery featuring some of our favorite hairstyles that would be perfect to try out in the new year.

Whether you’re into switching colors, styles or lengths, you’ll find the perfect inspiration here. Click through the gallery and make a change!