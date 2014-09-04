The 2014 Fall Hair Color Trends You’ll Be Bringing to the Salon

Fall is nearly upon us, which means that along with jacket season and a switch to darker lipsticks, it’s time for some major hair changes, too. We’ve been eyeing the 2014 fall hair color trends for a while now, looking to celebrities and the runway for exactly which colors will be perfect for the season. The result? Tons of platinum blonde (we’re looking at you, Dianna Agron and Lena Dunham), off-beat colors (hello, Nicole Richie), and of course, some sombre.

We’re guessing you’ll need some inspiration for a fall hair color makeover, which is why we pulled our favorite trends all into one place. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us how daring you’ll be in the comments below!

