The 2014 Fall Hair Color Trends You’ll Be Bringing to the Salon

Fall is nearly upon us, which means that along with jacket season and a switch to darker lipsticks, it’s time for some major hair changes, too. We’ve been eyeing the 2014 fall hair color trends for a while now, looking to celebrities and the runway for exactly which colors will be perfect for the season. The result? Tons of platinum blonde (we’re looking at you, Dianna Agron and Lena Dunham), off-beat colors (hello, Nicole Richie), and of course, some sombre.
We’re guessing you’ll need some inspiration for a fall hair color makeover, which is why we pulled our favorite trends all into one place. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us how daring you’ll be in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
Fall Hairstyles 2014: The Trends You Can Pull Off at Home
10 New Nail Polishes You Need For Fall
Every Fall Beauty Trend at a Drugstore Price
Slate Grey: After experimenting with purple and blue hues during the warmer weather, Nicole Richie went for a slate grey color and we love it. Though silver hair has been trendy in the past, this darker, more modern take is a fresh change.
Photo:
Ben Horton
Pastels: Brightly colored hair may be the norm now, but for fall, keeping things light and pastel is what it's all about. Whether you go for the full head or a few tips of color, stay on trend by making the color a bit more subtle than the bright purples and blues we saw throughout summer.
Photo:
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Ashy Black Hair: Kylie Jenner may have played around with teal tips and shorter lengths for summer, but considering taupe lipsticks and grungy makeup is in for fall, nothing looks quite as good as the deep black hair with ash undertones.
Photo:
J Carter Rinaldi/FilmMagic
Auburn Brown: With hints of both auburn and brown colors for a multi-dimensional look, this hair color screams autumn. To be even more on trend, wear it with a shoulder-sweeping bob.
Photo:
Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images
Ice Blonde: While most ladies choose to go darker in the fall, platinum blondes have been popping up despite the cold weather. Depending on your natural eyebrow color, this look can go a few different ways, one of which being the ice blonde with light, but structured, eyebrows.
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Sombre: A more subtle take on ombre, fall's answer to highlights is to go sombre. Keep the transition between darker and lighter hair very gradual, and don't go too far towards the blonde side on your tips to keep things subtle.
Photo:
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Auburn: If you've been wanting to go red, now's the time. Darker, auburn color is ideal for fall, and by adding in a few honey colored highlights (especially towards the ends) you'll warm up your face a bit.
Photo:
Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
Platinum Honey: Most popular among natural brunettes, this platinum look with just a touch of honey blonde looks amazing with dark, bold brows and a wine lipstick, which just so happen to be two of the more popular looks for fall.
Photo:
Chelsea Lauren/BET/Getty Images for BET