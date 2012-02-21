2012 Oscar Hair Predictions From The Pros

Hollywood’s “Night of Nights” is right around the corner, and while we don’t know who will take home the oh-so-coveted Oscar Awards, we do know that all you beauty junkies out there will be mentally casting your vote for Oscar superlatives – who has the best dress, the best accessories and of course… who has the best hair?

Michelle Williams’ wears color that complements her skin tone.

We spoke with the pros at Wella Professionals, the hair brand who has a very impressive roster of red carpet hair under their belt already from this season, including Madonna, Michelle Williams, Claire Danes, Emma Stone, Zoe Saldana, Emily Blunt and Shailene Woodley, to get the inside scoop on what hair looks will heat up the red carpet this Sunday.

Graceful Sheen

“We will see a peak in fluid textures and warm tones that suggest effortless elegance and healthy, shiny hair that shows a lot of movement and bounce,” states Wella Professionals Color Ambassador Aura Friedman. “Expensive and Luxurious are words you could use to explain this look – maximize this effect by asking your colorist to use Wella Professionals Haircolor to give you a soft shade with warm undertones that will best complement your skin tone.”

Jason Merrit/Getty Images

Aura recommends her A-list clientele use Wella Professionals Brilliance Shampoo and Conditioner, which is designed to seal in color while leaving locks irresistibly smooth to the touch.

“Wella Professionals Velvet Amplifier is a red-carpet favorite,” adds Celebrity Stylist Andy LeCompte, “that smoothes the hair surface so it can better prepare the hair for styling.” Andy also uses Wella Professionals Shimmer Delight Shine Spray on his clientele to create the most sheen and expensive looking finish to any end look.

Angelic Side-Chignons

LeCompte predicts that celebs will lean toward classic styles with a play on texture and symmetry. “There will be a lot of deep side parts and loose ponys, bobs and chignons tied to the side.” This style can be customized to accentuate any gown, face shape or hair accessory. “It also lessens the stuffiness of that prom feeling and adds a more up-to-date, laissez-faire feeling.

The options here are endless, but no matter the look, you can use Wella Professionals products to perfect the end look. Apply 3-5 pumps of Wella Professionals Velvet Amplifier hair primer to create an even surface on each and every hair follicle before drying the hair, creating a foundation for the most luxurious looking end-look. To keep a style looking fresh yet modernly undone, use a light-hold hairspray such as Wella Professionals Stay Essential Finishing Spray to hold the hair while keeping an overall sense of liquid movement.

