Best of 2012: The Celebrity Makeovers That Made Our Jaws Drop

As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back on 2012 through the lens of celebrity makeovers, of which there was no shortage. Last year, long hair (read: extensions) were all the rage, and while some of our favorite Hollywood sirens have kept their voluminous hair, we’ve noticed a huge shift towards short, statement-making cuts. Whether it was a pixie or a lob, there’s been a myriad of singers, actresses and the like to take the plunge. Plus, the color changes have been almost too much to keep up with, but we’ve sorted through all of the major changes to find our absolute favorite makeovers of the year.

If you’re thinking of changing up your look, we suggest first heading to our sister site, Daily Makeover, to try out your favorite celeb’s hairstyle on your own face. The best part? No regret about a cut afterwards, and you might just find a style you’ve never thought of actually looks gorgeous on you.

Take a look at our favorite celebrity makeovers from the year and tell us which you loved in the comment section below!