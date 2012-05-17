2012 Cannes Film Festival Beauty: Pink Lips & Sleek Updos

With stars jetting off to the French Riviera, all eyes are on what they’ll be wearing for the events and premieres in Cannes. From Old Hollywood glamour that is always spotted on red carpets to trendy hot pink lips, we’re predicting we’ll see some of our old favorites, and some of the new musts such as deep wine lips.

We’re also hoping for a few out-there trends, such as a touch of ombre in lip colors and some toying around with hair color. But, as the French Riviera is a sophisticated place, we are simply hoping to be stunned (and a touch jealous) of the fashion and beauty looks. Click through the slideshow above to check out our five favorites from the first day, and let us know who you’re loving in the comments section below!