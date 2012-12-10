Best of 2012: 20 of the Hottest Celeb Manicures That Got Us Talking This Year

Now that the year is almost over (shocking,we know) it’s time to look back at the best, the worst, and the most weird. Nail art has yet to take a backseat, as celebrities have been donning the prettiest and craziest manicures this year. Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel first come to mind when thinking about the most unique manis, but there is a long list of celebrities that have jumped on board the nail art trend.

Some celebrities decided to match their nails to their outfit, including textures, while others chose themes or holidays or even who they were voting for in the presidential election. We were impressed and inspired to get creative with our own nails thanks to Rihanna, Demi Lovato, and we can’t forget all those nails at the Summer Olympics! Click through the slideshow to see our favorites of 2012 and let us know in the comments below which ones are your favorite or if we forgot any memorable manis!