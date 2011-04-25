2011 FiFi Awards Consumer Choice Voting Opened

The 2011 FiFi Awards, which are basically the Oscars for fragrances, are quickly approaching. We announced a list of the finalists in the 27 categories earlier in the month, and now it’s time for you to vote for which fragrance you think deserves to win in favorite fragrance for men and women.
This is the first time that The Fragrance Foundation is inviting consumers to participate in this coveted event, and we want the Beauty High audience to be heard. Your vote will help to determine the winning scent that will be presented with a FiFi statuette on May 25 in New York City.
Voting begins April 25 at midnight and contiues until Thursday May 12 at midnight. Below are the fragrances in both Women’s and Men’s Consumer Choice categories:
Consumers Choice Womens
Acqua di Gioia Giorgio Armani
Anthropologie by the creators of LeLabo Eau de Parfum Collection Inter Parfums USA
Anthropologie Happ & Stahns Perfumers, 1842 Rosa Alba Eau de Parfum Inter Parfums USA
Balenciaga Paris Coty Prestige
Bath & Body Works Signature Collection Dark Kiss Bath & Body Works
Belle DOpium Yves Saint Laurent
Bombshell Victorias Secret
Boyfriend Boyfriend LLC
Brooks Brothers Madison Eau de Parfum Inter Parfums USA
Candide Perfume Aftelier Perfumes
Chance Eau Tendre Chanel
Eva by Eva Longoria Falic Fashion Group
FLIRT! Rock-n-Rebel BeautyBank
Gucci Guilty P&G Prestige
Halle by Halle Berry Pure Orchid Coty Inc.
Honey Blossom Perfume Aftelier Perfumes
Iris Crabtree & Evelyn
jadore LOr Parfums Christian Dior
Lady Million by Paco Rabanne PUIG USA
Lumiere Eau de Parfum Aftelier Perfumes
My Life by Mary J Blige Carols Daughter
Outspoken by Fergie Avon Products, Inc.
Prada Infusion de Tubereuse PUIG USA
pureDKNY Donna Karan Cosmetics
S by Shakira PUIG USA
Samba Sun Woman The Perfumers Workshop Intl., Ltd.
Six Scents Parfums: Series Three Six Scents Parfums Inc.
So Elixir Yves Rocher North America Inc.
Tom Ford Azure Lime Tom Ford Beauty
Voyage dHerms Beaut Prestige International
Consumers Choice Mens
Antonio Banderas The Secret PUIG USA
Banana Republic/Republic of Men Essence Eau de Toilette Inter Parfums USA
Bath & Body Works Signature Collection for Men Ocean Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Signature Collection for Men Twilight Woods Bath & Body Works
Bleu de Chanel Chanel
Bond No. 9 Cooper Square Bond No. 9 New York
Dolce & Gabbana the one gentleman P&G Prestige
GAP Core Eau de Toilette Inter Parfums USA
Herve Leger Homme Avon Products, Inc.
Marc Jacobs Bang Coty Prestige
McGraw Silver Coty Inc.
One Million by Paco Rabanne PUIG USA
Prada Infusion de Vetiver PUIG USA
Samba Sun Man The Perfumers Workshop Intl., Ltd.
Six Scents Parfums: Series Three Six Scents Parfums Inc.
The Big Pony Collection: 1, 2, 3 & 4 Ralph Lauren Fragrances
Tom Ford Azure Lime Tom Ford Beauty
Victorinox Snowpower Victorinox Swiss Army
Voyage dHerms Beaut Prestige International
