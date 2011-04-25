2011 FiFi Awards Consumer Choice Voting Opened

The 2011 FiFi Awards, which are basically the Oscars for fragrances, are quickly approaching. We announced a list of the finalists in the 27 categories earlier in the month, and now it’s time for you to vote for which fragrance you think deserves to win in favorite fragrance for men and women.

This is the first time that The Fragrance Foundation is inviting consumers to participate in this coveted event, and we want the Beauty High audience to be heard. Your vote will help to determine the winning scent that will be presented with a FiFi statuette on May 25 in New York City.

Voting begins April 25 at midnight and contiues until Thursday May 12 at midnight. Below are the fragrances in both Women’s and Men’s Consumer Choice categories:

Consumers Choice Womens

Acqua di Gioia Giorgio Armani

Anthropologie by the creators of LeLabo Eau de Parfum Collection Inter Parfums USA

Anthropologie Happ & Stahns Perfumers, 1842 Rosa Alba Eau de Parfum Inter Parfums USA

Balenciaga Paris Coty Prestige

Bath & Body Works Signature Collection Dark Kiss Bath & Body Works

Belle DOpium Yves Saint Laurent

Bombshell Victorias Secret

Boyfriend Boyfriend LLC

Brooks Brothers Madison Eau de Parfum Inter Parfums USA

Candide Perfume Aftelier Perfumes

Chance Eau Tendre Chanel

Eva by Eva Longoria Falic Fashion Group

FLIRT! Rock-n-Rebel BeautyBank

Gucci Guilty P&G Prestige

Halle by Halle Berry Pure Orchid Coty Inc.

Honey Blossom Perfume Aftelier Perfumes

Iris Crabtree & Evelyn

jadore LOr Parfums Christian Dior

Lady Million by Paco Rabanne PUIG USA

Lumiere Eau de Parfum Aftelier Perfumes

My Life by Mary J Blige Carols Daughter

Outspoken by Fergie Avon Products, Inc.

Prada Infusion de Tubereuse PUIG USA

pureDKNY Donna Karan Cosmetics

S by Shakira PUIG USA

Samba Sun Woman The Perfumers Workshop Intl., Ltd.

Six Scents Parfums: Series Three Six Scents Parfums Inc.

So Elixir Yves Rocher North America Inc.

Tom Ford Azure Lime Tom Ford Beauty

Voyage dHerms Beaut Prestige International

Consumers Choice Mens

Antonio Banderas The Secret PUIG USA

Banana Republic/Republic of Men Essence Eau de Toilette Inter Parfums USA

Bath & Body Works Signature Collection for Men Ocean Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Signature Collection for Men Twilight Woods Bath & Body Works

Bleu de Chanel Chanel

Bond No. 9 Cooper Square Bond No. 9 New York

Dolce & Gabbana the one gentleman P&G Prestige

GAP Core Eau de Toilette Inter Parfums USA

Herve Leger Homme Avon Products, Inc.

Marc Jacobs Bang Coty Prestige

McGraw Silver Coty Inc.

One Million by Paco Rabanne PUIG USA

Prada Infusion de Vetiver PUIG USA

Samba Sun Man The Perfumers Workshop Intl., Ltd.

Six Scents Parfums: Series Three Six Scents Parfums Inc.

The Big Pony Collection: 1, 2, 3 & 4 Ralph Lauren Fragrances

Tom Ford Azure Lime Tom Ford Beauty

Victorinox Snowpower Victorinox Swiss Army

Voyage dHerms Beaut Prestige International

