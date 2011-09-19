2011 Emmys: The Best Beauty Looks of the Night

So apparently everyone took the red carpet event quite literally for the 63rd annual Emmys, as 93 percent of the attendees showed up wearing red. I love the trendy fall shade (and many of the dresses were stunning) but it got a little predictable after about the third dress.
Luckily, we had plenty of gorgeous hair and makeup looks to keep us occupied. From 40s inspired waves to soft blue metallic smokey eyes, there was something for everyone. Above are our favorite picks from the night – let us know yours in the comments section below!
Aubrey Plaza of Parks and Recreation wowed us in a white gown and red lip, offsetting the look with a 40s inspired soft curl.
Dianna Agron went for a bold blue dress but her soft, side swept updo was right on point. I loved how she paired the look with a teal smokey eye and mega watt lashes.
Jayma Mays is a pro at the soft, side swept style at this point, and her daring fuchsia lip is just so much fun.
Kate Winslet was stunning in red with a soft, wavy updo and a taupe makeup palette.
Kelly Osbourne's hair color is what I love about this look - colorist Aura Freidman noted that it has subtle lavendar tones at the sides which is what really sets it apart.
Minka Kelly is obviously always stunning, but her makeup and sleek chignon were simple, yet perfect for her navy lace ensemble.
Nina Dobrev was absolutely captivating in red, with a sexy side swept hairstyle and glossy nude lips.
Modern Family's Sarah Hyland chose to really highlight her eyes with metallic shades while the soft curls worked well with the neckline of her dress - age appropriate and gorgeous.
Another Modern Family actress, the always stunning Sofia Vergara's mile-long lashes and orange-red lipstick set this look apart.