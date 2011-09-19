2011 Emmys: The Best Beauty Looks of the Night

So apparently everyone took the red carpet event quite literally for the 63rd annual Emmys, as 93 percent of the attendees showed up wearing red. I love the trendy fall shade (and many of the dresses were stunning) but it got a little predictable after about the third dress.

Luckily, we had plenty of gorgeous hair and makeup looks to keep us occupied. From 40s inspired waves to soft blue metallic smokey eyes, there was something for everyone. Above are our favorite picks from the night – let us know yours in the comments section below!