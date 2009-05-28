2009 FiFi Award Winners Announced, Plan a Sephora-Run for Your Lunch Break

Last night, celebrities, fashion designers, and beauty company executives joined together at the Downtown Armory where the 37th annual Fragrance Foundation FiFi Awards were announced. As reported by WWD, the highlights of the night included Marc Jacobs being inducted into the Fragrance Foundation’s Hall of Fame and Coty winning the most awards, with six total. Other big winners were Estée Lauder Inc., with four awards, and Arden, with three.

For those less interested in the number of awards won, and more interested in what must-have scents to rush to Sephora for during their lunch break today, here is the complete list of fragrance winners:

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Luxe:

Harajuku Lovers Fragrances — Love, Lil’Angel, Music, Baby, “G” — Coty Prestige??

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Luxe:

I Am King — Sean John — Sean John Fragrances??

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Popular Appeal:

American Beauty Beloved — BeautyBank??

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Popular Appeal:

McGraw by Tim McGraw — Coty Inc.??

Fragrance of the Year Unique Boutique:

Tom Ford Private Blend Champaca Absolute — Tom Ford Beauty??

Fragrance of the Year Women’s Nouveau Niche:

Chloé Eau de Parfum — Coty Prestige??

Fragrance of the Year Men’s Nouveau Niche:

Burberry the Beat for Men — P&G Prestige Products Inc.??

Fragrance of the Year — Private Label/Direct Sell:

Victoria’s Secret Sexy Little Things Noir Eau de Parfum — Victoria’s Secret Beauty

Hall of Fame:

Marc Jacobs