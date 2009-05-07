The 2009 CEW Indie Beauty Award Given to NIA 24

Last week, the CEW Indie Beauty Award, which recognizes innovation and entrepreneurial spirit in up and coming niche beauty brands in the industry, was awarded to NIA 24. And while many of you may not be aware of this brand (yet), you should be.

While the damage caused by the sun is nothing new, NIA 24’s recovery system is. Using their cutting-edge and patented Pro-Niacin molecule, NIA 24 is formulated to stimulate DNA repair, to encourage the skin’s natural repair process, and to activate the skin’s natural wound-healing response. It is also clinically proven to strengthen the epidermal skin layer, improve moisture retention, increase cell turnover, and enhance photoprotection. The result: improved skin’s pigment, texture, tone, and firmness.

Pro-Niacin has even been chosen by the National Cancer Institute for development as a potential skin cancer prevention agent!

Want to give it a try (because I do)… Check out their newest product, Eye Repair Complex, a rich eye cream with anti-aging, firming, and brightening benefits that is easily absorbed to help strengthen the delicate skin around the eye.

NIA 24 Eye Repair Complex, $65.00, at spacenk.com