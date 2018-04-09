StyleCaster
The Best 20 Under-$20 Face Masks

The Best 20 Under-$20 Face Masks

by
The Best 20 Under-$20 Face Masks
Photo: Allison Kahler

Contrary to popular belief, a slice of luxury doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. And in the midst of a weird transitional season when it’s snowing one day and sunny the next, our skin could definitely use a day off. Face masks are our go-to in moments like these, especially since the low price tags mean we can grab a handful and be set for weeks on end.

Sampling them all, from sheet masks to peel-off masks and masks you wear overnight, is one of our favorite pastimes. And after seeing all of these under-$20 options, we have a feeling it’ll be yours too.

STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Bliss Mighty Marshmallow
Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Bright & Radiant Whipped Mask

A brightening boost of marshmallow root extract hydrates dull skin.

$16 at Bliss

Photo: Bliss
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Boscia Charcoal Pore-Minimizing Hydrogel Mask
Boscia Charcoal Pore-Minimizing Hydrogel Mask

This two-piece mask is infused with activated bamboo charcoal to draw out oil and grime.

$8 at Sephora

Photo: Boscia
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Dr. Jart+ Shake & Shot Rubber Masks
Dr. Jart+ Shake & Shot Rubber Masks

This rubbery mask, available in four different formulas, is infused with ingredients that do everything from brighten to soothe.

$12 at Sephora

Photo: Dr. Jart+
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | e.l.f. Hydrating Bubble Mask
e.l.f. Hydrating Bubble Mask

Cooling gel fizzles into teeny bubbles that gently clear clogged pores.

$14 at e.l.f.

Photo: e.l.f. Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | GlamGlow Bubble Sheet
GlamGlow Bubble Sheet

This oxygenating mask is the equivalent of a soothing bubble bath for your face.

$9 at GlamGlow

Photo: GlamGlow
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Laneige Water Pocket Sheet Mask Skin
Laneige Water Pocket Sheet Mask Skin

This is just one of six densely woven masks, created to target specific skin concerns.

$5.10 (was $6) at Laneige

Photo: Laneige
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | L'Oréal Pure Sugar
L'Oréal Pure Sugar Purify & Unclog Face Scrub

Naturally derived brown, blonde, and white sugars along with kiwi seeds work together to gently exfoliate and unclog pores.

$12.99 at L'Oréal

Photo: L'Oréal
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Mario Basescu Drying Mask
Mario Badescu Drying Mask

Target breakouts with this sulfur-infused mask.

$18 at Mario Badescu

Photo: Mario Badescu
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Memebox I Dew Care Hang Tight Mask
Memebox I Dew Care Hang Tight Mask

The tea tree oil in this wash-off mask absorbs excess oil and tightens pores.

$19 at Ulta

Photo: Memebox
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Neutrogena Deep Clean Purifying 100% Hydrogel Mask
Neutrogena Deep Clean Purifying 100% Hydrogel Mask

This seaweed-extract-infused mask contains 50 percent more essence than most paper masks, which means you're getting an extra boost of hydration.

$2.99 at Neutrogena

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Origins Flower Fushion
Origins Flower Fushion

A sheet mask made with 100 percent bamboo and fortified with flower wax to soothe all skin types.

$7 at Origins

Photo: Origins
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Mask
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Mask

This 100 percent cotton sheet mask is pre-soaked with pure 24K gold and hyaluronic acid to provide a radiant glow.

$12 at Peter Thomas Roth

Photo: Peter Thomas Roth
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Sephora Rose Eye Mask
Sephora Rose Eye Mask

Apply this mask to the under-eye area for an intense moisture boost.

$5 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Shea Moisture African Black Soap Problem Skin Mask
SheaMoisture African Black Soap Problem Skin Mask

African black soap has long been a go-to for managing breakouts and oily skin, making this mask a must-try.

$12.99 at Shea Moisture

Photo: SheaMoisture
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Skinfood Freshmade Lemon Mask
Skinfood Freshmade Lemon Mask

Lemons contain a huge helping of vitamin C, making this mask a go-to when you need to brighten things up.

$13 at Skinfood

Photo: Skinfood
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask

The microfibers in this hydrating mask are 100 times thinner than a strand of hair and deliver 20 milliliters of serum into the skin.

$12 at Tatcha

Photo: Tatcha
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Too Cool For School Egg Cream Mask Firming
Too Cool for School Egg Cream Mask Firming

The egg white extract in this mask reduces shine while egg yolk extract nourishes and hydrates.

$6 at Sephora

Photo: Too Cool For School
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Vichy Double Glow Peel Mask
Vichy Double Glow Peel Mask

Fruit alpha-hydroxy acids exfoliate while volcanic rock particles gently exfoliate.

$20 at Vichy

Photo: Vichy
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Yes To Triple Masking Kit
Yes to Triple Masking Kit

Achieve your multi-masking goals with this convenient three-in-one mask, chock-full of many skin benefits.

$3.99 at Target

Photo: Yes To
STYLECASTER | Best Under-$20 Face Masks | Soap and Glory The Fab Pore Pore-Refining Mask
Soap and Glory The Fab Pore Pore-Refining Mask

This all-in-one option will solve all of your skin woes in minutes, thanks to a wide range of ingredients that include tea tree oil, lavender, and more.

$4 at Soap and Glory

Photo: Soap and Glory

