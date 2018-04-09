The Best 20 Under-$20 Face Masks

Contrary to popular belief, a slice of luxury doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. And in the midst of a weird transitional season when it’s snowing one day and sunny the next, our skin could definitely use a day off. Face masks are our go-to in moments like these, especially since the low price tags mean we can grab a handful and be set for weeks on end.

Sampling them all, from sheet masks to peel-off masks and masks you wear overnight, is one of our favorite pastimes. And after seeing all of these under-$20 options, we have a feeling it’ll be yours too.