StyleCaster
Share

20 Beauty Products For $20 Or Less

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Beauty Products For $20 Or Less

Kerry Pieri
by
20 Beauty Products For $20 Or Less
20 Start slideshow

It’s come to our attention that beauty fiends may possibly drop more cash on their obsession than your average shoe collector. It’s easy to get caught up in the next new night cream that’s better than Botox, the lipstick shade of the moment, or the limited edition nail polish hue that is sure to sell out before even Alexa Chung has a chance to rock it.

But there’s no need to clog your counter or kill your checking account. We’ve compiled 20 outstanding beauty products and all of them cost $20 or less. Contain yourself beauty girls, and try not to buy them all at once.

Related:
Beauty Crazed best Lip Glosses
Save Your Hair Color From The Sun With These Great Products
Ojon’s 2-Minute Hair Mask Pumps Up The Volume
Snag the Makeup Bag Models Love

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

A perfect, every day mascara can't do you wrong. Maybelline Great Lash Mascara in Blackest Black, $3.99

A smoky silver eye is seasonless and this duo is a great way to get it.
Sonia Kashuk Powder Partners Eye Duo in Cocktail Hour, $6.99

Get a touch of color and must-have SPF with this sheer lipstick. Tarte Lip Sheer SPF 15, $16

Any product that will make us bronzed and firm is a must-have.
Jergens Natural Glow Firming Mouisturizer, $7.94

Instantly give your eyes the attention they deserve with black liner. We love self-sharpeners because let's face it, who doesn't lose their sharpener? CoverGirl Queen Collection Liner in Onyx, $4.99

Skip pricey salon conditioning treatments. This mask does wonders for hair after a long day at the beach. Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask Professional, $6.99

There's nothing worse than creased eye shadow. Avoid any beauty downfalls with a solid primer.
Kat Von D. High Voltage Eye Primer, $15

With all we put our faces through, give it some love with a light, non abrasive, natural face wash. Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash, $18.50

A true classic, Rosebud Salve is a cult-favorite for a reason... because it's plainly awesome. Rosebud Salve, $6

Get a high-shine pucker without the sticky factor with this easy gloss. Lancome Juicy Tubes Ultra-Shiny Lip Gloss, $18

Summer calls for a lightweight moisturizer, and this tried and true body oil is the perfect solution. Plus we love the scent. Neutrogena Body Oil, Light Sesame Formula, $7.99

We all have days where we need some blemish or undereye coverage, and this one is spot-on. Stila Cover Up Stick, $20

Get a dose of brights with this fun limited edition teal shade. M.A.C for Liberty of London Eyeshadow, $14.50

Brushes are one of those beauty products that tend to break the bank. Buck the tide with this super reasonably priced set.
e.l.f. Brush Set in Bag - 5 Piece, $10

It has amino-peptide complex infused with intracellular fortifier. We don't know what all that means but we can vouch it's one amazing anti-aging moisturizer. Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream, $18.13

Channel your inner femme fatale with a classic red for your nails. Essie in Red Nouveau, $8

Avoid lipstick and gloss feathering with this ingenious liner. CARGO Reverse Lipliner, $16

If you only have time for two things in the morning, a swipe of mascara and a pretty blush are the ticket. This one is the perfect pink. Paula Dorf Cheek Color Cream in Cha Cha, $20

We know girls are all about the gloss, but a nice nude lipstick is a great makeup bag staple. LORAC Cream Lipstick in Babydoll, $19

Ladies, we've said it before and we'll say it again. You must wear SPF every day. Aveeno Active Naturals Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer SPF 30, $16.99

Next slideshow starts in 10s

1 Piece, 5 Ways: One-Shoulder Dress (And Sosume Giveaway!)

1 Piece, 5 Ways: One-Shoulder Dress (And Sosume Giveaway!)
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share