20 Beauty Products For $20 Or Less

It’s come to our attention that beauty fiends may possibly drop more cash on their obsession than your average shoe collector. It’s easy to get caught up in the next new night cream that’s better than Botox, the lipstick shade of the moment, or the limited edition nail polish hue that is sure to sell out before even Alexa Chung has a chance to rock it.

But there’s no need to clog your counter or kill your checking account. We’ve compiled 20 outstanding beauty products and all of them cost $20 or less. Contain yourself beauty girls, and try not to buy them all at once.

